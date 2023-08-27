First Nations women should be at centre of economic participation decision-making

First Nations women should be at the centre of decision-making for programs designed to increase their participation in the economy, according to a review from the NSW Treasury.

According to the “First Nations Women’s Economic Participation Review”, many government and community programs are not appropriately designed for First Nations women.

As well as not being appropriately designed for the cohort, the review found programs were not evaluated to ensure they achieved their intended outcomes.

The First Nations Expert Advisory Panel led the review. Its members are Speaking in Colour founder Cherie Johnson, Westpac Indigenous strategy and engagement Jocelyn King, Fletcher International Exports Melissa Fletcher, UTS Business School associate dean, Indigenous leadership and engagement Nareen Young and Indigiearth founder Sharon Windsor.

It said by providing a policy framework and problem definition, the state government could start to prioritise initiatives most likely to work.

“Moreover, there is considerable scope for greater use of evidence-based policy and evaluation in the development and prioritisation of First Nations initiatives,” the review stated.

“Better use of evidence can help guide the development of initiatives that comprehend the unique culture and challenges of First Nations people in New South Wales.”

The review noted the continuing effects of colonisation, the Stolen Generations and land dispossession have affected Indigenous women’s trust in government.

“These events have caused intergenerational trauma, weakened First Nations community’s social capital and led to a lack of trust in government institutions,” the review stated.

“The National Agreement on Closing the Gap — and the commitment to working in genuine partnership with First Nations people — is, however, a positive step towards co-designing public policies that close the gap in health, education and wealth outcomes for First Nations people.”

The federal Productivity Commission recently criticised the “business as usual” approach to Closing the Gap taken by governments, with reform implementation labelled as “weak”.

Another issue flagged by the review was the overrepresentation of First Nations women in domestic violence statistics, with an Indigenous woman three times more likely to be a victim.

Seventy-eight per cent of police-recorded assaults of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women were domestic and family violence related, according to 2021 ABS statistics.

One option for government to consider is working with peak Indigenous organisations to ensure legislation reflects the “health, wellbeing and cultural safety of First Nations people”.

Priorities for the government identified in the review included supporting First Nations women-owned businesses through NSW procurement processes and prioritising getting a driver’s licence in regional and remote areas.

13YARN 13 92 76; Aboriginal Counselling Services 0410 539 905

