Responses to Australia’s Intergenerational Report policy headwinds

Experts and peak representative bodies for sectors have responded to the 2023 Intergenerational Report, highlighting the need for national policy to effectively boost national productivity and adapt to climate change.

The Department of Treasury report, released by Dr Jim Chalmers last week, included projected data about population growth, age demographics, tax and economy for Australia over the next four decades.

Melbourne University’s Professor Kathryn Bowen said the future projections concerning the impacts of hotter temperatures and extreme weather on the health and wellbeing of future generations would affect people in different parts of the country unevenly.

“People living in the Northwest of Australia, such as Broome and Darwin, will experience more and longer periods of extreme heat,” Bowen said.

“Food and water security will be threatened by declining rainfall trends, disproportionately impacting those in regional and rural agricultural hubs.

“Adaptation planning will need to rapidly accelerate to deal with projected impacts of climate change on health, and strengthen resilience and preparedness of health systems to cope with growing demand,” she said.

Older people already face greater physical and mental health impacts from hotter temperatures and extreme weather, and the added stressors of bushfires and air pollution were also likely to exacerbate general health outcomes for this group into the future.

The trends would also create greater inequalities for those living in neighbouring countries to Australia, which would have implications for foreign affairs. In Bowen’s view, this was an opportunity for Australia to play a leading role in mitigating climate change for the interests of the Indo-Pacific region.

“Australia will likely face increasing pressure to support vulnerable communities in neighbouring Pacific Island countries, who are more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

“Voluntary and involuntary climate change-related migration will likely increase over coming decades,” Bowen said.

“Climate-displaced migrants are at greater risk of adverse health outcomes — and may require additional support from health services in destination countries.

“[The recent] International Development policy embeds climate change as a cross-cutting priority – but will require a significant scale-up in foreign aid funding to match its ambition,” she said.

Productivity push for better university and higher research conditions

The Group of Eight (Go8) Australia said the report findings emphasised the key role research universities would play in a society where the population was ageing and economic growth would slow.

The report projected that the national economy would grow 2.2% a year for the next four decades and that Australia’s population would reach 40.5 million by 2062-63.

Go8 CEO Vicki Thomson said universities would be integral to navigating this set of circumstances, as well as driving productivity.

“The government’s commitment to lift investment in R&D from 1.7% to 3% of GDP is crucial to the future of Australia’s economy and recognises that R&D performed by universities, businesses, and government is a driver of innovation and a means to reviving Australia’s productivity growth to meet the population challenges highlighted in the IGR,” Thomson said.

“Also critical to productivity is a skilled and educated workforce — our universities have a central role to play in ensuring Australia has a skilled workforce capacity, capable of meeting the demands of new and emerging industry sectors.”

Thomson said research, innovation and human capital together would help drive long-term living standards and productivity uplift. National investment in knowledge creation and human capital was therefore needed to address these issues facing Australia over the next 40 years.

Universities created the right conditions to nurture higher education goals and also technological research, world-changing breakthroughs and the commercialisation of research, she added.

“[We need this] if we are to have profitable and innovative businesses, secure high-wage employment, and address challenges such as an ageing population, climate change, and national security needs,” Thomson said.

“Universities also boost Australia’s services exports, helping diversify our export base, and putting Australia on the global map as a knowledge economy and destination for highly skilled migrants,” she said.

Capacity to care for a bigger ageing population

According to the Intergenerational Report, by 2063 Australia’s population will comprise a significantly older cohort as a proportion of the total population.

The number of people aged 65+ is set to double in the next 40 years, those aged 85+ will more than triple, and centenarians are expected to increase six-fold.

The University of South Australia’s Dr Debbie Faulkner, a co-director of the Centre for Markets, Values and Inclusion, said the latest report was the sixth since 2002. The snapshot this document offered was largely, expected, she said.

“While this report is broader in scope, the reports have always highlighted the ‘growing pressures’ of a population that is ageing,” Faulkner said.

“We have had ample time to plan for this, 20 years in the case of the intergenerational report and more than 40 years since the ageing of the population was raised as an area that would require forward planning and a policy focus and lens.”

The academic said it was useful to frame the issue of an older population in positive terms because it was indicative of a “major achievement for modern societies”. She said it reflected outcomes that meant longer life expectancy, ongoing participation in the workforce, supporting younger cohorts through intergenerational living, providing a volunteer workforce, care within families, and life-long experiences.

“Older people are adaptable and wish to contribute to the communities in which they live for as long as they can,” Faulkner said.

“While yes there may be some costs involved in caring respectfully for this cohort, particularly in the very later years of life, it is just as important to recognise and value the amazing contributions older people have made to society and continue to do so and plan the structures and supports needed to support them in these endeavours.”

Commenting on the changes needed to prepare Australia’s care and support economy for the next 40 years, The Benevolent Society CEO Lin Hatfield Dodds said there was much progress to achieve.

“Anyone who has followed the recent Royal Commissions into aged care and disability knows that too many people fall through the cracks of systems that are overworked, underfunded, and overdue for structural reform,” Hatfield Dodds said.

“Productivity growth in the care and support economy will be essential. Productivity gains will be found in the development of labour-saving technologies, through assistive technology and innovations in business-management technology.

“And as reliable innovations emerge, they need to be shared at scale for the benefit of care recipients, providers and funders.”

Attracting and retraining staff to meet the needs of people receiving support services through the NDIS, aged care and early childhood education and care systems was a major part of Australia’s future care economy challenges.

Hatfield Dodds called for government reform that considered how to give providers the resources to scale up their services and create a workforce that received “decent pay” and knew that it was valued.

“[This is] essential to providing quality services. A report by the former National Skills Commission predicted that based on increasing demand driven by demographics, the care economy will progressively need more and more workers, and if nothing is done there will be a shortfall of 100,000 full-time equivalent positions within five years,” Hatfield Dodds said.

“Elevating the needs of the care and support economy — which are the needs of Australians – is a national priority,” she said.

Calls for a fairer tax system

The St Vincent de Paul Society’s national president Mark Gaetani said any national policy blueprint informed by the Intergenerational Report should commit to reforming the progressive taxation system to improve inequality.

Lifting people out of poverty and increasing affordable and secure housing options were two priorities that should benefit from any taxation reforms, he said.

“Research shows corporate profits reached their highest share of [national] GDP ever in 2022. But more than 122,000 Australians are currently homeless.

“Almost 60% of JobSeeker recipients are living in poverty. And around half of those on working age payments are experiencing financial stress, compared to a national average of 14%,” Gaetani said.

“We agree the government must lift productivity, manage the energy transformation and fund ballooning health and aged care services. But we can transform lives and improve the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of Australians right now by making some simple changes,” he said.

ANU research led by Associate Professor Ben Phillips and commissioned by the charity to be released in September. The work models how the national tax and welfare system can be made fairer and work to drive down poverty by reducing the Capital Gains Tax discount and making moderate changes to personal income taxation thresholds and superannuation tax concessions.

Gaetani called for the federal government to consider the proposed reforms in the ‘A fairer tax and welfare system in Australia’ report.

“We can lift between 193,000 and 834,000 people out of poverty by slightly increasing the annual tax paid by high wealth, high income households,” Gaetani said.

“This would cover the costs of increasing working age payments (such as JobSeeker, parenting payment and disability support pension), and increase commonwealth rent assistance by 25%.”

The St Vincent de Paul Society further argued that relying on GST increases, which it claims is a “regressive tax” that disadvantages those already doing it though, and lowering company taxes was ill-advised.

“The GST is a blunt instrument … and given the current cost of living and housing crises, the Stage 3 tax cuts must be dropped,” Gaetani said.

“Recent Parliamentary Budget Office costings found that the revenue forgone due to the Capital Gains Tax discount is around $1.5 billion in 2023‑24.

“Treasury estimates that the revenue foregone due to superannuation tax concessions is around $50 billion a year, with the cost of these concessions projected to exceed the cost of the Age Pension by 2050,” he said.

