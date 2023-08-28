Government urged to back economic growth with $6.6 billion public school investment

A new report by the Australia Institute has found flagging school completion rates and slow economic growth can be tackled by addressing the “inadequate funding” of public schools.

According to the Australia Institute, public school funding must increase by 15% on total funding to meet the Department of Education’s schooling resource standard (SRS).

The SRS establishes public school minimum resource benchmarks and was adopted by federal and state governments a decade ago.

Report co-author and Centre for Future Work director Dr Jim Stanford said the benefits of spending more on public schools to richer communities and the economy were clear. More than 2.6 million Australian students are enrolled in the public school system (about two-thirds of all pupils).

“The total economic benefits arising from adequate public-school resourcing would be two to four times larger than the cost of meeting SRS funding standards,” Stanford said.

“The fiscal gains associated with those economic benefits would ultimately offset the cost to government of improved public school funding.

“Every dollar invested in public education translates into a stronger, more cohesive, and prosperous society. Let’s not rob our students, and our nation, of this opportunity,” he said.

The report said extra funding required was equivalent to an additional $6.6 billion per year of government investment in public schools.

Researchers from the Centre for Future Work modelled what this increase would mean in economic benefits for short-run and long-run.

The simulation showed a funding boost of this kind could lead to employment, economic activity, productivity gains and social savings equal to $17.8 billion and $24.7 billion annually (in 2022 terms) after two decades.

“Students who finish Year 12 are on average more employable, more productive, receive higher earnings, and pay more taxes than those who do not finish school,” the report said.

“Year 12 graduates earn $10,000 more per year than early school leavers: a 21% wage premium that cumulates to over $400,000 in additional lifetime income.

“This does not include the even larger wage premium enjoyed by school graduates who then go on to higher university or vocational education. Businesses and employers, too, benefit from the enhanced productivity of school graduates. The gains in earnings and productivity of Year 12 completion boost Australia’s GDP by another $49 billion per year.”

Just last week, outgoing Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan was also advocating for a shift in the way policymakers conceptualised productivity, and to think more about innovative approaches instead of the lowest cost-setting for service delivery.

“An understanding of [the] quality dimension [of productivity] might be more important in services dynamic [such as education], just as the real cost reductions for goods sector of the 20th Century,” Brennan said.

The Australia Institute study found lack of investment in public schools was impacting “high levels of school completion” in Australia, with high school completion rates declining since 2017 by 6.3% and falling even further in 2022. Overall retention across all years declined during this same period by 4.3 percentage points.

Limited funding was also preventing public school students from reaching their full potential with outcomes trends showing a declining relative performance in international achievement.

“Australia’s economic success relies heavily on the potential of our young minds,” Stanford said.

“Public schools play a critical role in ensuring that students have access to an education that provides them with choice and opportunity throughout their lives – regardless of their postcode or economic and family circumstances.”

‘The case for investing in public schools: The economic and social benefits of public schooling in Australia’ was released on Monday. Eliza Littleton and Fiona Macdonald were also co-authors of the report.

