Queensland asks its public servants what would make them stay

The eleventh annual survey assessing Queensland public servants’ attitudes is open, with a due date of September 17.

A change between this year’s Working for Queensland survey and last year’s includes a question on what would make someone stay working in the public sector.

“If you were considering joining another organisation, outside of the Queensland public sector, and the remuneration package was similar, what top 3 factors would make you want to stay with your current organisation?” the question poses.

Options include job security, better work-life balance, career progression, location and workplace culture.

There is also an “other” option with the ability to write in an answer.

The results of the 2022 Working for Queensland survey found that 9% of those who responded wanted to leave their position as soon as possible and 16% wanted to leave within the next 12 months.

The top reasons given for leaving were senior leadership was of poor quality (25%), lack of future career opportunities (22%) and being emotionally exhausted (19%).

The primary answers for what plans a public servant leaving their role had were: applying for a role within their agency (33%), applying for a role in another agency (27%) and other (19%).

As for this year’s survey, other new questions include how long someone has been at their organisation and whether the respondent feels they have the flexibility they need.

“When we understand the employment experience of our workforce, we can better design programs that improve day-to-day work experiences,” the survey states in its introduction.

Answers to the survey are confidential and anonymous.

Queensland public sector reform has not altered the annual survey.

“The survey has not been altered in response to the program of reform, however, Working for Queensland data continues to inform reform discussions,” a Queensland public sector commission spokesperson told The Mandarin.

There are two survey versions, one for Hospital and Health Services and one for the remaining organisations.

Speaking on the 2022 results, public sector commissioner David Mackie said analysing them would allow “agencies to celebrate what is working well and provide leaders with valuable insights to help drive workplace improvement”.