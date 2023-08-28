Judge lays down the law on ethics at Scyne Advisory

Former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood is this week kicking of his whistlestop tour of the offices of new government play Scyne Advisory to tell partners and directors what the ethical frameworks will be in the new public sector consulting practice.

Greenwood has spent the past couple of months bedding down probity processes and ensuring due diligence is done on all partners and staff to ensure nobody involved in the PwC breach of confidentiality related to tax policy discussions in 2014-15 sneaks into the new advisory firm.

The former jurist had contacted people involved in Scyne’s creation expressing interest in being involved in the governance of the firm to ensure the new practice had appropriate standards and probity in place.

Greenwood wanted to assist Scyne in setting up the practice with the correct ethical and professional framework.

His entry followed PwC’s decision to jettison the government consulting practice when it became clear the tax leaks scandal had damaged the firm’s reputation in government.

Interim managing partner Rich Gwilym told The Mandarin that the vetting process for partners has been thorough and consistent with the firm’s commitment to ensuring high standards of governance, probity, conflict and ethics.

“The foundation of that really is around the work Andrew Greenwood is doing for us in making sure that we start with unambiguous probity for those people moving across,” Gwilym said.

“That process has been moving forward well and Andrew is continuing to run a really thorough process currently where he is going to be talking to all of our staff that are coming across, and has ensured that nobody on the emails related to the TPB matter are coming across to the organisation.”

Gwilym said all of this is in preparation to get the firm launched as quickly as possible.

Scyne Advisory and PwC have confirmed the new outfit will work in the general government sector, and public financial and non-financial corporations. Both firms, however, will work in the not-for-profit sector.

“We are aiming to settle the deal at the end of September,” Gwilym said.

“This has been an accelerated process. We have our partners on board and we are working through our staff process at the moment in terms of transferring as many of our staff as possible into the new business.”

This transfer of partners from PwC and Scyne means that the old ways of a partnership need to be left at Scyne’s front door. Partnership retirement benefits do not follow the Scyne partners from PwC and the new business will have a corporate structure with a listed company-style governance function.

The firm has set out its main consulting focus for the practice under four distinct categories: strategy and information, which will be managed by Tim Jackson, risk services headed by Josh Chalmers, data and digital helmed by Cath Eastwood, and Adrian Box will be overseeing integrated infrastructure.

PwC cut a deal announced on July 4 with private equity play Allegro Funds to sell the government consulting practice for $1. Allegro promised to contribute $100 million to kickstart the practice.