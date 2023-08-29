Lowball revised APS pay offer from APSC set to ignite more strikes

Commonwealth public servants and their unions have been hit with a lowball second offer by the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC), with the government raising its initial offer of a 10.5% increase to just 11.2% – well below the 20% demanded by unions.

The marginal increase comes as staff at Services Australia batten down for a protracted campaign, with full-day strikes now likely to shift the figure north as the Albanese government tests the Community and Public Sector Union’s resolve for action that will play out over the next month.

Many had been expecting a figure north of 12%, but it is understood the APSC has been pushing the cost of pay equity as a major drain, along with state award gains around the 4% mark, although those increases are only annual rather than the three-year deal offered by the APSC.

The current offer stands at 4% in the first year, 3.8% in the second year and 3.4% in the third year, with the increase clearly tapering off at the back to load up the front rather than being spread.

The latest pay offer comes after weeks of escalating industrial action at Services Australia, which is the lead agency for the bargaining process, with what gains are struck there set to flow on to the rest of the broader public service.

With the highest level of union membership across the public service, Services Australia is the natural front-runner for the CPSU to run negotiations through because its members there are far more likely to vote as a unified bloc after a decade of outsourcing and labour hire experiments under the previous government.

The agency and its leadership, which includes Centrelink, has never been far from controversy recently, being the hatchery for the illegal robodebt scheme that invented fake debts and then hounded welfare recipients for them, with some of those targeted by the shakedown taking their own lives.

The resulting Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme put a succession of ministers, ministerial staff and senior public servants into the witness box, with the inquiry’s recommendations ultimately including referral for prosecution for criminal and corrupt conduct for some public servants involved in the scheme.

The due process for those potential prosecutions and administrative sanctions, including sackings, demotions and pay cuts, are now underway with former APSC chief Stephen Sedgwick and Penny Shakespeare, an industrial lawyer and deputy secretary at the Department of Health meting out the discipline.

In previous rounds of APS industrial negotiations, Department of Human Services senior management attempted to unilaterally redefine the accepted meaning of productivity for the purposes of bargaining, at one stage attempting to shorten breaks and lengthen hours of work to create so-called gains.

Productivity does, however, remain a central issue in wage negotiations because it allows employers to trade-off increased labour costs against greater output.

One of the biggest challenges in terms of measuring productivity in the APS is that, as its name suggests, it is primarily services-based, making it much harder to define productivity metrics that are applied to manufacturing or other more structured processes.

A large part of the answer is likely to be automation and technology solutions, including automated decisioning that removes manual administration processes and thus the call on labour.

However, any labour force reduction will be deeply unpalatable for unions because they cannot sign up machines as members, a problem that directly undermines potential support for labour-reductive solutions.

Unions in a number of industries have responded to the threat of automation and artificial intelligence by demanding employers be forced to retrain staff affected by new technologies.

