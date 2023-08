An international perspective on whistleblower protections

Reforming Australia’s inadequate laws on whistleblowing in the public sector has proven a lengthy task. The Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 (Cth) has tended to be complex, ungainly and difficult to use. It also lacks one fundamental feature in terms of enforcement and protection: the absence of an independent whistleblower commission or agency.

The 2016 Moss Review examining the patchy protections offered by the PID Act made 33 recommendations, 21 of which were accepted in the Public Interest Disclosure Amendment (Review) Bill 2022. While the most notable change to the disclosure regime came in the form of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the reforms failed to create an office or agency dedicated to supporting and protecting whistleblowers. The emphasis, rather, is on the principal officers of commonwealth agencies to support public disclosures, witnesses and whistleblowers in their employ.

There has been no absence of precedent to call upon in the endeavour. In 2003, the United Nations adopted the Convention Against Corruption, a document that has been signed by 140 nation-states and formally ratified, accepted, approved, or acceded by 137 of them. Article 32 obliges signatories to “take appropriate measures in accordance with its domestic legal system and within its means to provide effective protection from potential retaliation or intimidation for witnesses and experts who give testimony concerning offences established in accordance with this convention and, as appropriate, for their relatives and other persons close to them.”