Former mandarins lay down the law on public sector board appointments

Fancy a gig on a federal government board? Good money (sometimes), excellent prestige and nice work if you can get it.

Even if there’s a merit selection process and you’re not picked, your minister patron might give you the nod and not have to say why. Governments love stacking boards and tribunals ­– look at the Australian Administrative Appeals Tribunal during the Morrison government.

That’s how it has been for ages for a lot of the 130-odd federal government boards although there are, of course, many very fine and meritorious appointments.