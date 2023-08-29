Consultation opens on third Open Government National Plan

Public consultation has begun for a third National Plan to promote open government and transparency, as part of Australia’s membership to the Open Government Partnership.

The plan will set out what the government’s commitments are around open government, transparency and accountability in a two-to-four-year timeline.

The Open Government Forum is working on the scheme, with phase one of public input open this month.

“The plan will be developed in consultation with civil society and government to promote good governance, clear and transparent decision-making, and policies that improve service delivery and foster trust,” the consultation website stated.

“Public consultation is a key tenet of the Open Government Partnership.”

There are three themes for the plan. Each has a working group with its own pair of co-chairs:

Participation and engagement, co-chaired by newDemocracy’s Kyle Redman and Information and Privacy Commission New South Wales‘s Elizabeth Tydd;

Government and corporate sector integrity, co-chaired by TIA’s Clancy Moore and Attorney-General’s Department’s Simon Newnham; and

Strengthening democratic processes, co-chaired by Griffith University’s professor Charles Sampford and Finance’s Scott Dilley.

The consultation process is looking for feedback on each of the three themes, including what specific actions could be taken in the next two years.

The forum uses five guiding principles to prioritise the plan’s commitments: relevance, community views, alignment, impact and timeframes.

The draft of the third National Plan is due from September to October this year.

Forum members were announced earlier this year in April, with the following agencies represented through government members: the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, the Information and Privacy Commission NSW, APSC, the Commonwealth Ombud, PM&C, Finance and Treasury.

When announcing the new forum, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the third plan would “seek a greater level of ambition for open government, transparency and accountability”.

