IBAC survey finds elected officials concerned about corruption

About seven in 10 Victorian elected officials think corruption is an issue in the state, according to a survey.

The Victorian Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) survey found that while 68% of Victorian MPs think corruption is an issue, the figure went up to 73% for councillors.

Further, 61% of MPs agreed it was a problem among elected officials and 59% for councillors.

Common risks identified as either high or medium risk were:

Favouritism or nepotism (89% for MPs and 87% for councillors)

Breaches of professional boundaries (86% for MPs and 80% for councillors)

Misuse of resources (86% for MPs and 76% for councillors)

Collusion (82% for MPs and 81% for councillors)

Bribery and inducements (79% for MPs and 65% for councillors).

On favouritism, 18% of MPs reported they had seen nepotism in the past 12 months, with 36% suspecting it had occurred.

For councillors, the figure was 30% for observing favouritism, and 31% suspected it had occurred.

Most elected officials said they would report corrupt behaviour if they observed it, with 94% of councillors agreeing and 86% of MPs.

Speaking on the survey’s findings, IBAC executive director of prevention and communication Dr Linda Timothy said one of the key findings was some MPs and councillors were unsure about how to report corruption.

“IBAC has work to do in educating our political representatives on IBAC’s role and functions,” Timothy said.

“If our elected officials are unsure what corruption looks like, then it can go unreported,” the executive director added.

MPs were the cohort with the highest response to ethical culture being “strong” or “moderate”, with a 90% response rate. The councillor’s rate was 78% and for public sector employees, it was 84%.

Timothy added it was important to gather the views of elected officials on corruption.

“It helps us to better target our corruption prevention, detection, and education efforts to address corruption risks and vulnerabilities across the whole public sector,” the public servant said.

The survey was completed in May, with 159 responses.

