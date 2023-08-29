Spotlight on public service spirit in new MoAD exhibit

Inspiring stories of more than 200 government employees, APS innovation and service delivery have been curated for a special ‘Spirit of Service’ exhibit at the Museum of Australian Democracy (MoAD) in Old Parliament House.

The exhibit highlights the past century of “talent, commitment and creativity” shown by the Australian Public Service and includes a display of physical objects, videos and interactive digital experiences.

Public service minister Katy Gallagher will officially open the exhibition in Canberra on Wednesday.

“‘Spirit of Service’ tells the stories of stewardship in action — of people making a difference and leaving the APS in a better place than they found it,” Gallagher said in a statement.

“That spirit of service is what unifies the experience of all public servants, no matter where they’re working or what they’re doing.”

The story of Fatima Hammoud (pictured) from the Attorney-General’s Department’s Office of International Law is one of those public servant stories featured at MoAD. Her team is responsible for providing advice to government on a range of international law matters, including in areas of international criminal law and international security law.

“Our work spans across various portfolios including defence and foreign affairs. It also involves attending meetings of international organisations and negotiating agreements with other countries on issues critical to Australia’s safety, security and prosperity,” Hammoud said.

A graduate from UTS and ANU, Hammoud said she was privileged to be included in the exhibit and hoped other young Australians from migrant backgrounds could see people like them reflected in their public service.

“When I was first approached to take part in the exhibition, the main draw card for me was knowing the key audience would be high school students,” Hammoud said.

“As a first-generation Australian-Lebanese Muslim woman, I would have loved to see my community represented in this kind of exhibition during my own high school legal studies excursions to Canberra.

“You can’t be what you can’t see — and coming into the APS, I couldn’t see many people who represented the community I grew up in and that representation was particularly scarce in leadership positions.

“The APS has come a long way to be representative of the communities it serves, and this exhibition is another important step in that direction,” she said.

Canberra-based content and production consultant Jennifer Forest curated the exhibit, which was developed by the Australian Public Service Commission in partnership with MoAD.

Among the top objects of interest on display, Forest drew attention to three pink ceramic piggy banks that once lived in the ATO offices, and a taxidermy turtle confiscated by the Australian Border Force.

“We had heard a story that three pink pigs made their way from desk to desk at the Australian Taxation Office. Apparently, the pink pigs had been doing this for decades, ever since their star performance in TV promotions to alert the public to the superannuation co-contribution for low-income earners in the early 2000s,” Forest said.

“The turtle is a visually compelling object that comes with shock value — a reminder of what humans will do to our wildlife for financial gain. Not only does the critical work of our public servants at the border (ABF) help protect Australia’s precious wildlife, but they also support the efforts of other countries to protect their wildlife from those who would exploit it for profit,” she said.

Forest has also previously had a hand in curating MoAD exhibits Behind the Lines, Changemakers, Blueprint and Democracy DNA.

APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer encouraged people to visit the exhibit and get a preview of the diversity of public service work, and the history of the bureaucracy’s contribution to Australian democracy.

“The exhibition team have done a fantastic job,” de Brouwer said.

“Come and see the exhibition — it tells a proud story of an APS that serves government and the Australian people daily, one that represents the many and changing roles of the APS.”

Minister Gallagher thanked the APS for its tireless work every day to support Australians.

“The government is delivering a strong reform agenda to rebuild the APS and support public servants to achieve excellence in their areas of expertise,” Gallagher added.

Members of the public can check out the ‘Spirit of the Service’ display for free from August 31.

