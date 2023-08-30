How to navigate the APS integrity landscape: Latest official guidance for whistleblowers

Here’s everything you need to know as a public servant considering avenues to raise the alarm over alleged corruption or wrongdoing in government.

Despite a clear call from public sector leaders that integrity in government requires staff to identify, manage and escalate risks, and follow the procedures of impeccable public administration — no more so than in a climate where the risk of a repeat like robodebt does not occur again — public servants moved to blow the whistle or report potential or perceived wrongdoing will think long and hard about what to do once they have decided to raise their concerns.

This is especially so when the reporting framework that exists to support this kind of disclosure has been criticised for creating a whistleblowing “chilling effect” that risks unfairly punishing informers.

The Mandarin went to the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) to ask for the latest guidance for prospective whistleblowers.

Given the “broader integrity landscape” now operating to serve the reporting needs of government employees, the commission said the relevant agencies who were the go-to for different whistleblower questions varied.

For example, the Attorney-General’s Department (AGD) is responsible for APS ‘whistleblowing’ policy generally.

Whistleblowing procedures however are the remit of the commonwealth ombud.

“In respect of how a person (not specific to, but including APS employees) may ‘blow the whistle’ on disclosable conduct within agencies, all questions related to ‘whistleblowing’ procedures should be directed to the commonwealth ombud,” a commission spokesperson said.

“[Information about blowing the whistle] initially within the relevant APS agencies — noting the recent amendments to the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 expressly carve out personal workplace grievances as matters which can be the subject of a public interest disclosure [can be found via the ombud’s website].”

Allegations made under the PID Act are known as public interest disclosures.

According to the ombud’s resources, all government agencies and commonwealth entities have responsibilities under the legislation to investigate suspected wrongdoing and take appropriate action.

A non-exhaustive list of conduct reportable under the PID Act includes contravention of the law, corruption, perverting the course of justice, maladministration, abuse of public trust, falsifying scientific research, waste of public money, or conduct that is a danger to health, safety or the environment.

“The PID Act offers protection to disclosers (‘whistleblowers’) and witnesses from reprisal action,” information on the ombud’s website reads.

“We have a key role in overseeing and reporting on the operation of the PID scheme, promoting awareness and understanding of the PID Act, providing information to disclosers and agencies, receiving and investigating complaints about the handling of public interest disclosures.”

In all government agencies, there is an authorised officer who can accept a PID about their disclosure. That person is appointed to the role and is responsible for receiving, assessing and allocating PIDs.

Public servants can make a disclosure to their authorised officer via telephone, in writing (including by email) or in person.

The ombud is currently revising a guide designed to help agencies assess and manage the risk of reprisal when a disclosure is made, as well as resources to help disclosers navigate reporting.

Anyone seeking more information about how to proceed in making a disclosure can email or call the ombud’s PID team at PID@ombudsman.gov.au or 1300 362 072.

When asked what the APSC’s position was regarding whether a whistleblower should pursue multiple reporting avenues at once, the spokesperson referred us to the resources published by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC accepts reports of alleged corrupt conduct from everybody, including members of the public to an agency head and can lodge complaints via an online portal, by post, or over the telephone on 1300 489 844.

The minimum information required to make a complaint to the NACC calls for complainants to describe the alleged conduct and explain why they think it is corrupt conduct. Whistleblowers are encouraged to provide more detail and answer as many questions as possible.

“Serious and systemic corruption should be directed to the NACC which has an extensive suite of published guidance on how to make a referral,” the APSC spokesperson said.

The NACC also outlines more information about protections available to whistleblowers and witnesses, as well as the exceptions to protections.

Action can be taken against people who make false and misleading statements, however, whistleblowers are protected from civil, criminal or administrative liability (including disciplinary action) for doing so, and no contractual right or remedy can be taken against them.

Reprisal action against a person for making a referral, providing information or giving evidence to the commission is illegal and can lead to imprisonment of up to two years.

“A person does not receive protection from liability for their own conduct by disclosing it to the NACC.

“For example, a public servant who misuses an official power to advance a personal interest and then refers their own conduct to the NACC in the hope of avoiding liability for that conduct does not obtain protection,” the guidance reads.

“A person who knowingly makes a false or misleading disclosure to the NACC is not protected from liability for false or misleading statements.”

The APSC spokesperson explained that the remit of the commission related to APS workforce integrity, and specifically the application of the APS values, employment principles and code of conduct.

Several resources about complaint handling and investigation were being revised and updated given recent changes to the APS integrity and reporting landscape, she added.

“Chapter 9 of the APS values and code in practice guide, outlines how APS employees may report suspected breaches of the APS code of conduct,” the spokesperson said.

“This and our other flagship guide, ‘Handling Misconduct — A human resource manager’s guide’ are both under review by the commission, for publication in due course, to incorporate information about recent integrity reform measures affecting APS employees and which have interactions with APS code of conduct complaint handling and investigation, such as the NACC, and the Public Interest Disclosure Scheme.

“It will also include information on the new APS value of stewardship — however, this inclusion is subject to passage by parliament of the Public Service Amendment Bill 2023, and will affect the timing of the publication of updates to our guidance materials.”

Before commencing a disclosure via the commonwealth ombud or making a complaint to the NACC, some public servants may wish to sound their issues off with the APSC’s ethics advisory service which supports ethical decision-making “to uphold high standards of integrity and conduct in the APS”.

The hotline can be contacted at (02) 6202 3737 or ethics@apsc.gov.au. Government employees are reminded the service is not an avenue for reporting, handling, investigating, or resolving complaints or allegations of misconduct.

“The [ethics advisory service] is available to all APS employees, including Agency Heads and senior executives. It provides information, policy advice and guidance on the application of the APS Values and Code of Conduct, and the APS misconduct framework, consistent with the Public Service Act 1999, Public Service Regulations 2023 and the Australian Public Service Commissioner’s Directions 2022.

“We provide options, considerations, and strategies to help APS employees work through ethical issues and dilemmas, and to assist them to make sound judgements and choices, including advice about where to make complaints if appropriate,” the commission spokesperson said.

