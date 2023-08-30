Government had plenty of time to work out legislative reform agenda, says Podger

The government has had plenty of time to put together a comprehensive legislative reform package for the APS, according to a former public service commissioner.

Andrew Podger appeared at hearings on the Public Service Act (PS Act) amendments last week, urging for government commitment that there will be future reform.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Podger said he wanted a clear statement from the Albanese government on each of the Thodey recommendations.

“Morrison set out his government’s response in detail back in December 2019,” Podger said. We haven’t seen anything like that from the Albanese government.”

Podger said the government has had enough time to consider how it would approach legislative reform.

“[It’s been] nearly four years since Albanese promised to revisit the Thodey recommendations rejected by the Morrison government, over a year since the Albanese government was elected, over a year since Glyn Davis and Gordon de Brouwer, two of the Thodey report’s authors, were appointed to pursue APS reforms.

“Surely, that was time to see a comprehensive legislative reform package, to see it developed, not for the limited measures in this bill.

“Measures, if in the Act before robodebt, would have had not one iota of effect on that dreadful fiasco.”

Additionally to knowing the legal changes, Podger would have liked to have seen two things dropped from the current bill.

“I’d like to see the stewardship-as-a-value idea dropped so that stewardship as a management responsibility is emphasised, and the idea of an APS purpose statement get dropped,” Podger said.

APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer, who appeared at the PS Act amendment hearings after Podger, defended a staggered approach to APS reform. The commissioner described the way forward as a “no regrets” basis, adding institutional change was more effective when it was incremental.

For Podger, while he thinks there are good APS reform projects underway, they would not constrain future governments from undoing them.

On robodebt, Podger expressed a concern it might be viewed as a scheme by “rogue public servants” rather than emblematic of systemic issues within the public service.

“If we look at the multi-ministries, we can see problems in the way PM&C and Attorney-General’s [Department] handled advice to the prime minister,” Podger said.

“If we look at the sports rorts case, we can see an example of failures by the Health Department and the Sports Commission to provide advice to ministers about their lack of power to make those decisions.

“If we look at the community health grants case, the Auditor-General is saying that Health knew there were legal problems involved, but did not draw that to the attention of ministers.

“These are systemic problems that need to be thought through very carefully. Why did this happen? Why is that happening in a range of departments that need to be addressed?”

The government has yet to respond to the robodebt royal commission recommendations.

