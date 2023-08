Services Australia employee told she might lose her job for speaking at robodebt royal commission

A Services Australia employee says she was warned that she could lose her job if she didn’t give ‘correct’ evidence at the robodebt royal commission.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Centrelink compliance and debt operations officer Jeannie-Marie Blake also says she was cautioned that even speaking at the royal commission would mean she was “resigned to staying in my current level, as it would be unlikely that I could ever advance”.

Blake felt scrutinised by her workplace after her appearance.