IPAA Victoria says ‘Yes’ for healing and honour, weighs in on referendum question

Victoria’s professional members group for public servants is living its values of leadership with an open declaration that the state branch endorses a First Nations Voice to parliament.

The Victorian state branch of the Institute for Public Administration Australia (IPAA) has taken a confident position in support of the proposed change to the constitution, highlighting the positive impact on Indigenous lives the Voice will have.

According to the group, the Voice to Parliament will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities a meaningful opportunity to inform policy and shape legal decision-making.

In a statement released on Wednesday, one day before prime minister Anthony Albanese announced the referendum’s October 14 date, the group said the Voice to Parliament was “the right next step” for the nation and would progress healing, as well as honour thousands of years of Australian history.

“During 2023 our nation, and its people, will deliberate a historic decision and participate in a Referendum to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice,” the statement read.

“This momentous opportunity will bring together our diverse histories, stories and peoples and consider the future we want.”

The group said its role as a peak association for the public purpose sector meant it played a key role in bringing together a wide diversity of individuals who work, innovate and share ideas.

In light of this purpose and its values, IPAA Victoria said it was committed to advancing and supporting Aboriginal self-determination and reconciliation. This included actively working to foster relationships and links with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples working in and with the public purpose sector.

“IPAA Victoria is proud to announce support for the First Nations Voice to Parliament being enshrined in the constitution … [we are] committed to advancing and supporting Aboriginal self-determination and reconciliation, actively working to foster relationships and links with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples working in and with the public purpose sector,” the statement said.

“We uphold principles of equality, inclusivity and respect and strive to build and strengthen the capability of the sector.”

At the federal level, public service leaders have been much more cautious about encouraging staff to take a position.

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) distributed a guidance to departments and agencies in April this year, reminding government employees to keep a clear distinction between any support they may express for either the ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ campaigns as a private citizen or public servant.

“APS employees, like all Australian citizens, are entitled to express personal views on the merits of the various positions on the referendum question. APS employees have a lot to offer the public conversation as an informed and engaged cohort,” the guidance reads.

“In engaging publicly, you should ensure that your conduct is lawful, that it is clear you are expressing your own views, and that your engagement does not conflict with your public service role.”

For more senior APS employees and those whose official duties may be connected to work on the Voice referendum, the need to carefully consider how personal views are being shared becomes more critical.

The guidance explains public servants with a higher APS classification generally faced a greater risk when personally engaging with the topic of the referendum because their position might affect public confidence in the APS.

“As a leader, you set the tone for the rest of your organisation, and should be relied upon to act as an exemplar to your staff, your organisation, and your broader networks,” the advice said.

“Senior employees have a significant degree of responsibility and may be required to lead the implementation of government policies and programs related to the referendum or the Voice; [and] the more senior an employee, the more difficult it can be to differentiate comments they make in a private capacity from those made on behalf of their agency or minister.”

The CEO of IPAA ACT, the organisation that represents most APS staff, shared a LinkedIn post on the day the referendum date was called. She recalled the last time Australia held a referendum (which voted down the option of becoming a republic in 1999), and how in that span of time she had built a family and life in Canberra and was the mother of a child now old enough to vote.

“I know from my uni studies how conservative Australian voters are and how few changes have been made to our constitution since 1901,” Walsh said.

“Still, as a democracy nerd, I’m excited that our processes allow the nation to consider, debate and decide important issues … Here’s to a fair and free vote and a respectful debate,” she said.

Walsh also acknowledged the challenging work to combat misinformation that Australian electoral commissioner Tom Rogers had ahead of him.

“It’s no mean feat putting on a federal election in one year and a referendum the next, in an era of misinformation and disinformation. Hats off to Tom Rogers and the rest of the crew there,” she said.

In taking its ‘Yes position’, IPAA Victoria said it was taking the same approach many organisations across Australia were in the lead-up to the referendum. The branch said it was aware there was a diversity of perspectives on the referendum and took the importance of individual choice seriously.

“Our position on the First Nations Voice to Parliament has been informed through IPAA Victoria’s commitment to continuous learning on matters relating to the Voice and other elements of the Uluru Statement From the Heart,” the statement said.

“IPAA Victoria encourages all individuals to seek out the available knowledge and adopt an informed and evidence-based view on this matter.”

