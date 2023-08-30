Senate committee recommends Public Service Act amendments become law

Stewardship as an APS Value and an APS purpose statement are both likely to become law, following a recommendation from a senate committee report.

The Finance and Public Administration Legislation Committee has recommended the senate pass the Public Service Act (PS Act) amendments.

With the Greens support in addition to Labor, the bill has the support of 37 senators out of 39 needed for a majority.

In addition to the aforementioned stewardship and APS purpose statement, other key amendments in the bill include legislating capability reviews, publishing APS Employee Census results and action plans and allowing decision-making at the lowest appropriate classification level.

Committee chair and Labor senator Louise Pratt said that there was “no question” there have been serious concerns recently about APS conduct and culture.

“This bill presents a legislative tranche of reforms to change aspects of the public service that the committee considers are largely unobjectionable,” Pratt wrote.

Greens senator Barbara Pocock said that while her party supported the bill, it could have been more ambitious.

“The government should have gone further in this bill to action a much more comprehensive APS reform agenda, one that meets the lessons and challenges of both the robodebt and consultancy crises,” Pocock said.

Deputy chair and Coalition senator Richard Colbeck said his party would seek to introduce amendments to the bill in the senate, including requiring capability reviews to be done in consultation with the relevant minister and for reviews to be tabled in parliament within 15 sitting days.

While still recommending the bill pass, the committee has asked the government to respond to why capability reviews will not be required of every agency.

Additionally, it has asked whether information will be published on the number of exemptions to APS Employee Census results, the number of material removals and the number and name of agencies who have not published an action plan within six months of receiving their APS Census results. This was a recommendation from ANZSOG.

Former APS commission Andrew Podger has been highly critical of the bill, saying if it were around at the time of robodebt it would not have prevented the unlawful scheme.

“I’d like to see the stewardship-as-a-value idea dropped so that stewardship as a management responsibility is emphasised, and the idea of an APS purpose statement get dropped,” Podger told The Mandarin before the committee report’s publishing.

Podger has also called on the government to clearly set out what its legislative reform agenda is, particularly in response to Thodey’s recommendations.

During the hearings for the amendments, APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer said the reform approach was staggered on a “no regrets” basis. He also said an incremental approach was a more effective for institutional change.

