Movers & Shakers: Health workforce and Defence trade reviews leads

The latest senior public sector appointments.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Rachael Jackson was promoted to chief operating officer.

Band 2

At the Department of Health and Aged Care, three people were appointed first assistant secretary: Melinda Turner from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Travis Haslam and Nicholas Henderson.

Nerida Nelson was promoted to national practice manager at the Australian Government Solicitor.

At Treasury, Erin Wells was appointed to first assistant secretary.

Band 1

At the Department of Finance, Sabrena King and Elliot Zwangobani were appointed to Band 1 positions.

Kerrie Martain moved from the Department of Social Services to become assistant secretary at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Also at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Nadine Clode was promoted to assistant secretary.

At the National Disability Insurance Agency, two people were promoted to Band 1 positions: Martin Curtis and Cassie Hammond.

Leanne Ringwood was promoted to assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Aged Care.

At the National Disability Insurance Scheme Quality and Safeguards Commission, Nicole Mahar was appointed to assistant commissioner regulatory policy, insights and review.

Kevin Cunnington moved from the Office of Parliamentary Counsel to take up the role of assistant secretary legislation at the Department of Home Affairs. At the same department, Peter Berlis was promoted to assistant secretary performance governance and inquiries.

Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestries secretary

A replacement has been found for Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Andrew Metcalfe, with ANZSOG dean and CEO Adam Fennessy stepping into the role.

Fennessy, who was appointed to the ANZSOG role a year ago, will start his five-year term on September 18.

“My first secretary appointment at state-level in Victoria was in Environment and Primary Industries, covering agriculture, fisheries and forestry,” Fennessy said.

“It is a significant part of our economy, community and landscape that I love.

“I also spent 10 years living in regional Victoria amongst primary production communities, and I am looking forward to getting reconnected back into the sector across Australia.”

Defence Trade Controls Act review

Two former public servants will lead a review of the Defence Trade Controls Act 2012.

Former Defence deputy secretary and former Australian ambassador to Russia and Germany Peter Tesch and former ACCC chair Graeme Samuel will examine the legislation.

The legislation regulates both the supply of military and dual-use technology overseas and the brokering of defence goods and technology.

Defence minister Richard Marles said the government was committed to ensuring the Australian export control regime was “fit-for-purpose”.

“This review will ensure we balance the need for greater technology sharing between our international partners, the protection of our sensitive technologies, and our international obligations,” Marles said.

Unleashing the Potential of our Health Workforce Review lead

Professor Mark Cormack was appointed to lead the Unleashing the Potential of our Health Workforce review.

Cormack is a long-time public servant, previously the CEO of Health Workforce Australia. He has also been chief executive of ACT Health and a deputy secretary at Health, DVA and Home Affairs.

Currently, he has been an honorary professor at the ANU College of Health and Medicine since 2020.

The review was one of the recommendations out of the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce. Its findings are expected in the second half of 2024.

Chief Veterinary Officer retires

Dr Mark Schipp will retire as the chief veterinary officer of Australia on December 1, having been in the role since 2011.

Schipp’s retirement from the APS marks an end to a 30-year tenure at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

“Dr Schipp has been instrumental in building the capacity of the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer, with a focus on biosecurity, One Health, AMR, international engagement in the Pacific and Southeast Asia, and advocacy for the veterinary profession,” a DAFF statement read.

Ahead of December, Schipp will be supported by deputy chief veterinary officer Dr Beth Cookson. There will be an external recruitment process for Schipp’s replacement.

Australian National Maritime Museum Council member

Padraig “Paddy” Crumlin was appointed a part-time member of the Australian National Maritime Museum Council.

Crumlin has been the Maritime Union of Australia national secretary since 2000 and the International Transport Workers’ Federation president since 2010.

Arts minister Tony Burke said Crumlin’s expertise would ensure the museum was well placed to showcase it work.

National soils advocate

The role of national soils advocate will not continue in its current form. The most recent advocate, Penelope Wensley, finished up on August 28.

Agriculture minister Murray Watt said Wensley had worked hard to support “a highly active soils agenda”.

“I commend Ms Wensley for her strong advocacy and diplomacy, which has elevated the value of soils not only across government, industry and the research community but also internationally,” the minister said.

A National Soils Action Plan is being finalised, expected to be released in the next few months.

ASIC commissioners

Three new people will join ASIC as commissioners starting November 20.

They are Treasury assistant secretary Katherine O’Rourke, Choice CEO Alan Kirkland and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s chief risk officer, institutional bank and markets Simone Constant.

Meanwhile, commissioner Danielle Press will leave the agency when her term expires on September 16.

SBS managing director

Managing director of SBS James Taylor was reappointed for another five-year term by the public broadcaster’s board in November last year.

Taylor’s reappointment was recently made public by Nine papers. His second term will finish in October 2028.

The managing director has been in his position since 2018 and was chief financial officer at the broadcaster for over six years prior.

TAFE NSW board

A TAFE NSW teacher was appointed to the organisation’s board: metal fabrication and welding teacher Stuart McKinder.

McKinder currently teaches at the TAFE NSW in Wetherill Park.

A panel of teachers will support him while he is on the board, acting as an advisory group.

TAFE commission board chair Danny O’Connor said hearing directly from teachers would “boost the board’s ability to advocate on behalf of the teaching workforce, ensuring TAFE NSW can deliver skills-based training that provides individuals with access to meaningful jobs, and which is aligned to the skills needs of industry and communities across NSW”.

Victoria Legal Aid First Nations Services director

Gunditjmara man Ashley Morris was appointed the First Nations Services director for Victorian Legal Aid, replacing the outgoing Lawrence Moser.

Morris was previously the manager of Koori services and programs at the Children’s Court of Victoria.

His other previous roles include time as the Koori Services coordinator at the Broadmeadows Children’s Court.

DevelopmentWA board

Former City of Vincent CEO Len Kosova joined the DevelopmentWA board.

Kosova’s other past experience includes time as planning director at the City of Wanneroo, City of Gosnells and Shire of Mundaring.

Kosova replaces the outgoing Dale Page on the board, with its chair Darren Cooper reappointed for two years.