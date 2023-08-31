ANZSOG CEO Adam Fennessy named new DAFF secretary

ANZSOG dean and CEO Adam Fennessy has been named as the new secretary at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, replacing the retired Andrew Metcalfe.

Fennessy, who was appointed to the ANZSOG role just a year ago, will begin his five-year term on September 18.

With over two decades of public service experience, Fennessy was previously the Victorian public service commissioner between 2020 and 2022.

He has secretary experience at a state level, having previously led the Victorian Department of Environment and Primary Industries and the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

Fennessy said he was “honoured and energised” to take on the role.

“My first secretary appointment at state-level in Victoria was in Environment and Primary Industries, covering agriculture, fisheries and forestry,” Fennessy said.

“It is a significant part of our economy, community and landscape that I love.

“I also spent 10 years living in regional Victoria amongst primary production communities, and I am looking forward to getting reconnected back into the sector across Australia.”

Fennessy added he was sad to leave his current role, which he said he has enjoyed immensely over the last year.

“I thank ANZSOG board chair Sharyn O’Neill, the ANZSOG board and our wonderful staff for your commitment to investing in a vibrant and healthy public sector,” Fennessy said.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese described Fennessy as “an accomplished public sector leader”.

“With his strong subject matter knowledge in primary industries, including well-established relationships with industry, and significant experience in organisational transformation, Mr Fennessy will be able to make an immediate contribution to the strategic leadership of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the broader Australian Public Service,” Albanese said.

Agriculture minister Murray Watt thanked acting secretary Cindy Briscoe for her time and acknowledged the retired Metcalfe.

“My relationship with Mr Metcalfe was one of strong collaboration and openness, and I am looking forward to working with Mr Fennessy in partnership with the agricultural sector to strengthen our biosecurity protections, grow our export markets, invest in improved sustainability practices and support our farming communities to prepare for the opportunities of the future,” Watt said.