‘Full respect’: Minister lauds hard-working public servants ahead of major IR reforms

Unveiling Labor’s second tranche of industrial relations (IR) reforms, Tony Burke has paid tribute to the overtime and dedication of the APS to reach this stage.

Burke used a speech at the National Press Club on Thursday to outline laws that would be introduced when parliament sits again to close loopholes some bosses were using to exploit their staff.

The minister identified four loopholes the new laws will target, signalling there were other dodgy practices that would also be dealt with and revealed next week. They included wage theft, forcing workers to become permanent casual employees, industries with enterprise agreements reaching for so-called ‘labour hire loopholes’, and creating minimum standards for the gig economy.

“Most businesses don’t use the loopholes. Most will be unaffected. Although, for many businesses, they have competitors that are unreasonably undercutting them who do use these loopholes,” Burke said.

“We can’t have a situation where we have this growing section of the workforce [the gig economy] where they … have no minimum standards.

“The reason they have no minimum standards is this: at the moment, you turn up to the Fair Work Commission, and the Fair Work Commission asks the initial question, ‘Are you an employee?’

“If you are an employee, you have a whole series of rights. If you’re not an employee, all of those rights — all of them — fall off a cliff,” he said.

The minister for employment and workplace relations thanked his department for their mammoth effort in consulting with stakeholders, designing policy and drafting legislation for the government’s latest suite of IR reforms.

“It has been a mountain of work and a mountain of engagement,” Burke said.

“For all the engagement that I’ve had personally with all the different employer organisations, you can multiply that many times in terms of what the department has put together. So I really want to give full respect to their work on this.”

Raising the issue of concern about overwork, Burke said he was constantly checking to ensure public servants were working “respectable hours” but that he was grateful for the effort to deliver for the government.

“I certainly know some people have been putting in hours beyond what I hope would be part of a workplace – so I want to pay respect to the members of the department,” he added.

Natalie James, secretary of the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), attended the minister’s speech along with senior officials from her team.

The federal government’s first tranche of IR reforms, known as the Secure Jobs, Better Pay legislation, was introduced in 2022. Unlike the reforms that will come before parliament on Monday, the first tranche was developed with a view to “reaching into all workplaces” and delivering for employees under the awards system, people on a minimum wage, and those who were already bargaining or wanting to bargain.

Burke said the second tranche was concerned with closing loopholes that undercut wages and conditions.

“We want people to be in work, and we want those jobs to be secure. We want wages to be moving as inflation is coming down,” the minister said.

“The work that we’ve done on the annual wage review, and the work that we did in the Secure Jobs, Better Pay legislation affected every workplace in Australia, and affected it in a variety of ways.

“Because the other statistic that we don’t want to let go of — because it didn’t just deal with Secure Jobs, Better Pay, it also dealt with gender equality — the gender pay gap, is now the lowest it has ever been.”

Responding to a question from The Mandarin about what directions the minister had given public servants to evaluate the impact and measure the success of the new reform measures, Burke explained that tracking case law could not provide a complete picture as to whether loopholes were being closed as intended.

“It will be a combination of the department keeping a line of sight on what’s happening first, the [Fair Work Commission], and then ultimately the courts on appeal.

“Secondly, making sure, both generally and specifically through Jobs and Skills Australia, that we are continually capturing the data to be able to establish the extent to which we are improving job security for people in Australia,” he said.

Adding further complexity to assessing the effectiveness of the IR changes, some people in the economy deliberately wanted to remain gig workers, Burke suggested, and were not looking to change their status or seriously expand their rights. For this cohort of employers and employees, what counted as a ‘successful’ government policy did not mean much at all.

“There’ll always be some people who want insecure jobs. They’ll always be there and that’s fine,” Burke said.

“But I am very conscious [that] your rent is not casual, your bills aren’t casual, feeding your kids aren’t casual, none of your liabilities is casual, and if you’re in a circumstance where you’ve got all of those [costs] heading your way It’s not unreasonable that you’d want your job to be secure as well.”

The minister also said Jobs and Skills Australia would be responsible for assessing how these indicators of equality and wellbeing were being met economy-wide.

The minister acknowledged monitoring case law was only helpful so far as it demonstrated which issues were being challenged in the courts most often. But these trends did not necessarily reflect how often these incidents took place in wider society.

“The challenge is you need to get your data in two different ways: you need to get your data in terms of what’s happening with the cases but then you also need to be doing your general surveys for what’s happening out there,” Burke said.

“Because the cases will only be what happened when something was challenged, not what happened.”

Pointing to new family and domestic family violence leave that came into effect in February, he said the effects of this legislation were benefiting women right around the country. But this trend was not indicative of cases before the courts.

“We don’t have cases at the moment for family and domestic violence leave clogging up [the legal] system but I know anecdotally it’s being used, and it’s a creating a circumstance where a whole lot of women in particular are not having to choose between safety and pay,” Burke said.

“If we only went to court decisions, we wouldn’t get that sort of information.”

The government’s response to the workplace standards conundrum posed by the gig economy will be to shake up the regulatory and IR response to deliver minimum standards for workers. This comes with the caveat that these kinds of workers will not enjoy the same rights as an employee. Burke said the reforms sought to turn what was currently a conceptual rights and protections cliff into a ramp.

“At the top of the ramp, you’ve got the rights for employees. Halfway along, gig workers who are employee-like. And down the bottom of the ramp, independent contractors,” Burke said.

“The way we’ve drafted the legislation is to establish two initial questions, and unless you answer ‘yes’ to both, this whole section is irrelevant.

“First question — ‘Are you on a digital platform?’; second question – ‘Are you employee-like?’

If the answer is ‘yes’ to both, then there’s a new jurisdiction for the Fair Work Commission.”

Burke said that in order to be regarded as ‘employee-like’, the Fair Work Commission would consider whether:

The worker had low bargaining power

The worker had low levels of control over the work that they do

The worker was being paid low wages in the sense they earned less than what they would receive if they were an employee.

“Things like minimum rates of pay, things like terms of payment, time periods, how quickly you have to be paid after a shift. Those sorts of principles would all be able to find their way through decisions of the Fair Work Commission into being minimum standards,” Burke said.

“This is a game-changer for what it is to work in the gig economy — because it means you keep all the flexibility that you know … is there, hop onto the app when you want, take shifts when you want.

“The apps will still have different surge mechanisms where, at different points of day, where there’s higher demand, your rates go up. That will all still be possible. But we’ll no longer have a situation where there is no floor,” he said.

