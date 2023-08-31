‘You guys are being treated like mugs’: Whistleblowers turn to politicians to be heard

Money has gone from government hands into consultants’ coffers in a big way over recent years and multiple state and federal parliamentary committees are having a closer look to see what secrets can be laid bare.

One of the things helping senators such as Barbara Pocock and Deborah O’Neill is the willingness of former and current partners and staff to pass on some of the dark arts of drawing blood out of the public service stone.

The whistleblowers are telling them both that government departments are being played and end up agreeing to new contracts or extensions of existing ones because the work was not being done on schedule.

Pocock told The Mandarin she wanted to acknowledge the role of whistleblowers from within the larger consulting practices that were highlighting that the committee was not necessarily being given the full picture by those either submitting or appearing before them to give evidence.

She said people who are regularly contacting senators and politicians were being told “that you guys are being treated like mugs”.

“I have had a recent long conversation with a whistleblower from within one of the Big Four who went through what it is like and how blind government is,” Pocock said.

“The commentary [the whistleblower] made is that it is often not until it is quite close to the end of a contract – fairly large government contracts – that government officers will come in and say ‘Oh well, how is it going? Where are we up to on deliverables?’

“[They] suddenly find that near the end of a project, deliverables are way short of what’s expected or needed and that suddenly leads to a new contract out of the first contract.”

She said this situation outlined by the whistleblower happens because projects have not been properly monitored. They result in cost blowouts for projects that should really have been completed on time.

One whistleblower told Pocock that there needs to be greater oversight of projects as firms are in the process of working on them.

“What this person is suggesting is much closer monitoring on the way through contracts and much more detailed worksheets about who is doing what,” Pocock said.

Senior partners that might land a contract with government are not necessarily the people who are going to be working on a project in detail. Whistleblowers are telling senators that more junior staff are being used on the job with a senior partner coming in later to review progress and fix problems.

“The public deserves much better monitoring on the way through to make sure that the right people with the right expertise are actually delivering on multimillion-dollar contracts,” Pocock said.

“Our machinery of government really does need to be fixed.”

Consultants might feature in the current inquiry chaired by senator Richard Colbeck, but that doesn’t mean Pocock wants too many consultants with their hands on the wheels of government business. That is even if the machinery of government is tweaked.

There are things, she said, that need to be done by public servants – not hired guns.

“I do want to make the basic point that some of this work should not be contracted out in the first place,” Pocock said.