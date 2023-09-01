Pride is part of the the APS story, Gallagher signals more prominent role for commission

Minister for finance, women and the public service Katy Gallagher wants all public servants — not just top brass – to feel and practice the value of stewardship as the legislation comes through parliament. And the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has been given the green light to fire up the engines.

The senator shared some of her high-level ambitions for the APSC at the official opening of a ‘Spirit of the Service’ exhibit, explaining that she was considering how the commission was functioning and played a leadership role across the service.

“We want to raise the role of the commission – the role that it plays centrally across the APS,” Gallagher told The Mandarin in response to a question about the public service becoming more comfortable about telling its own story.

“I think in recent times, it’s been a more devolved kind of operation where portfolio departments have taken on some of the responsibilities.”

“[The government] wants to build the commission back to what it should be, which is really the expertise and sort of central force within the APS.

“Obviously, the commissioner [Gordon de Brouwer’s] appointment is an important part of that but you’ll see increasingly, I think, a bigger role for the APSC,” she said.

Trying to explain the awesome remit of the Australian Public Service to an everyday citizen is a daunting task that no amount of light reading official websites and official annual reports can neatly capture.

Even for the more avid APS nerds amongst us who hang out to get their hands on the latest annual State of the Service report, there is a lot of diving into the weeds to get a sense of the breadth and power of the bureaucracy.

It also takes a powerful narrative to help ordinary people understand why it is so essential to democracy that the nation has a thriving talent pool of public administrators.

The new APS exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy (MOaD) in Canberra offers a great way to distil some of the big, however nuanced themes of the role of the bureaucracy and frontline workers with an eye to being educational and informative.

‘Spirit of the Service’ is housed in what was once an old storage room within the Old Parliament House, beneath the Senate chamber, and includes a display of physical objects to represent the far-reaching public work done by the APS every day.

From the giant wheel of a mobile government services truck to a vintage telephone and Speakeasy device developed by ASD in the 1990s, the workwear and toolkit of an electrician stationed with the Australian Antarctic Division, to an early 20th Century seal press that IP Australia used to affix official seals onto registered patents — there is a menagerie (keep an eye out for some of the exotic taxidermy and animal items seized by the ABF) of curated items reflecting the diverse work and rich history of Australia’s public service.

Most exciting of all (at least by the account of former APS commissioner Peter Woolcott and Australia’s top statistician David Gruen) is a series of interactive light and motion-sensor animations that help tell the story of how the needs of the community, economy and society are being met by public servants 24-7.

There is also a useful visual representation explaining the Australian policy cycle, and a ‘Where’s Wally?’ wall of 200 public servants that features department heads Dr Steven Kennedy from Treasury and DFAT’s Jan Adams.

At a preview of the display ahead of its official opening on Wednesday, Senator Gallagher was delighted to spot Dr Kennedy’s pride of place on the wall and she left his figure illuminated for the first visitors to spot.

The showcase also reflected the footprint of the public service across the nation, and was an important way to convey that Canberra was not an exclusive location for some of the important APS service delivery taking place, she added.

“[The exhibit] is about recognising the work they do celebrating the work they do, but also showing the diversity of the work that they do and the roles within the public service,” Gallagher said.

“I hope the people that come through, [it] might capture a few people’s minds about what fulfilling and exciting jobs are available in the public service.

“Anything that raises awareness and tells the story of the APS and also the history of the APS [is a good thing] — it’s really been there from the beginning of Federation, and it plays such a huge role.

“Anyone who’s lived through the pandemic, and understood the role that public servants played through that has a really contemporaneous example of the importance of the role that plays in all of our lives,” she said.