Voice is a practical measure that should lead to better governance

As the Yes and No campaigns heat up in the final sprint to the October 14 referendum, it seems there are many arguments and claims that are largely divorced from the words we are actually voting on. What is it that the proposed s.129 of the constitution will do if the “Yes” vote should succeed?

In its preamble, s. 129 will recognise First Nations people in the constitution in a meaningful way. Indigenous peoples have made it quite clear that mere symbolic recognition, such as a mention in the preamble to the constitution, is not good enough. Instead, we have been invited to endorse the journey recommended in the Uluru Statement from the Heart from 2017, which was the culmination of a series of representative dialogues held by First Nations peoples. The first step in that journey is the adoption of a constitutional Voice. We are not voting on the second and third steps, Treaty and Truth, which may or may not ensue, regardless of the outcome of the Voice.

There are three sub-sections that follow the preamble to s. 129.

Under s. 129(1), a body will be created called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Thus, the existence of such a body will be constitutionally guaranteed. A future government will not be able to abolish the Voice without another referendum.

Under s. 129(2), that body will be able to make representations to parliament and government about matters relating to First Nations people. This provision has been the subject of some concern. There are four aspects to discuss. The Voice (1) “may” make (2) “representations” to (3) “Parliament and the Executive government of the Commonwealth” on (4) “matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples”.

First, the Voice “may” make representations. It does not have to do so, as the wording says “may” not “must”. Second, “representations” may consist of advice, recommendations or even observations about things the relevant decision-maker should be aware of. No “representation” is binding on the recipient of the representations.

Third, the recipients of those representations are the federal parliament and the executive. We know what the parliament is. Some controversy has revolved around the inclusion of “the Executive government”. The executive government clearly includes ministers and departments of state, and could well include statutory independent bodies such as the Reserve Bank or the Australian Human Rights Commission. The range of bodies to whom representations “may” be made is indeed large.’

Parliament generally only deals with statutory frameworks. While some of those frameworks will be of special significance to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, many of the measures that affect them come from policy and implementation, the domain of the executive. It would be a weak Voice if it only informed the parliament. Our First Peoples deserve a Voice that will have an impact, so it is important that the Voice has the capacity to make representations to the Executive.

Fourth, the range of matters that may be the subject of a representation under s. 129 is constrained. It is not ‘any matter’, otherwise those words would be used. The matter has to have some special significance for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. As stated in the second reading speech from the attorney-general, such matters are either those that are ‘specific’ to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples or general laws that ‘affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples differently to other members of the Australian community’.

In that regard, I turn to some of the examples raised as issues that might be the subject of representations from the Voice: interest rates and the AUKUS deal. Interest rates affect mortgagees and renters — they undoubtedly affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples but they do not affect them ‘differently’. The same may be said about the AUKUS deal, unless for example nuclear waste is stored on Aboriginal lands. I note these examples have been raised in parliamentary debate, perhaps facetiously as ‘gotcha’ attempts.

Finally, on s.129(2), the government does not have to seek representation from the Voice. As stated by the attorney-general in his second reading speech:

… nor will the constitutional amendment oblige the Parliament or the Executive Government to consult the Voice before taking action.

Section 129(3) creates a new federal head of power for parliament to make laws with respect to the Voice, ‘including its composition, functions, powers and procedures’. This is where the “detail” of the Voice lies — such as whether the Voice has links to local and regional bodies, how it is created or elected, and so on. It is appropriate that the details are left to Parliament to ensure that the Voice can be changed by a future parliament if an initial iteration does not work, or if circumstances change.

Hence, the frequent call for the ‘details’ of the Voice mechanism is misguided. The details are not a constitutional matter. The current government could presumably put forward a detailed model, but to do so would be to make presumptions about the wishes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The structure of the Voice must be worked out in consultation with them, so such details are premature. As stated by the attorney-general:

To develop this legislation, the Government will seek views on the Voice model from the Australian community. Consistent with the concept of a Voice, this consultation will include a strong focus on engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as well as the broader community.

Therefore, the only things that cannot be altered by future parliaments are the existence of the Voice, guaranteed in s.129(1), and its capacity to make representations to the parliament and the executive (s.129(2)) with regard to certain matters. In regard to the latter, Professor Megan Davis has rightly said that the Voice cannot be shut up.

The No campaign has raised concerns about subsequent High Court interpretation of s.129; for example, in the official pamphlet delivered to letterboxes. There is a fear that the High Court will interpret the provision as having unintended consequences, which might for example gum up the processes of government.

However, the first port of call for High Court interpretation is the words of s.129, which are clear. Furthermore, a common element in statutory interpretation is to heed the intentions of the drafting parliament.

Such a methodology is also used for the constitution, though it can be controversial as it arguably freezes the constitution according to the wishes of people, long dead, from 1901.

Furthermore, it is difficult to divine the intentions of 120-plus years ago. But that concern would not apply to the Voice, as the relevant intentions will be those of the voters and parliament of 2023. Therefore, one should expect the Second Reading Speech, quoted above, to be very influential in any ultimate interpretation of new s.129 by the Courts.

Of course, no one can 100% predict future High Court outcomes. But a NO argument based on the possibility of the High Court going mad forestalls any constitutional change at all. And frankly, any such “madness” would affect the whole Constitution, not just s. 129.

The Voice referendum, if YES should win, will create a representative Indigenous institution that will be able to advise government on policies and laws regarding Indigenous peoples. Such consultation should improve the quality of those policies, a quality largely lacking since settlement as evidenced by the persistent and disgraceful socio-economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in this country.

The Voice will have a certain political gravitas that comes from constitutional endorsement, so governments will not reject or ignore its advice lightly. At the least, the Voice will be heard, which is not what we can say for Indigenous voices with regard to Indigenous policy historically.

The Voice is a practical measure that should lead to better governance regarding First Nations peoples. It is not a measure that divides. It is a measure that addresses existing division in the form of the pernicious gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

