Emma Hogan to exit NSW Customer Service, Minns scrambles to find service delivery chief

The steady stream of senior NSW public servants departing their jobs has continued in earnest, with Emma Hogan, the secretary for Digital and the Department of Customer Service, leaving probably the best-regarded agency in Australia.

Hogan’s departure leaves the Minns government casting for a successor to run both Service NSW and the state’s world-leading digital service delivery play just as the government tries to find its feet in key public-facing portfolios.

The announcement of Hogan’s departure comes just ahead of the state Budget later this month that is expected to make sweeping changes to the public service and key infrastructure projects to deliver savings back to Treasury in the wake of deficits generated by COVID stimulus spending.

The creation of the high-profile vacancy also coincides with premier Chris Minns and transport minister Jo Haylen fighting off accusations of cronyism after the appointment of former NSW Labor apparatchik and chief of staff Josh Murray to the role of transport secretary despite a merit-based process and recruiter advising against his selection.

The Minns government will face similar scrutiny over Hogan’s replacement, with customer service minister Jihad Dib saying Hogan will stay until the end of November “unless a new secretary is appointed earlier”.

Hogan’s departure is a serious loss for the NSW public service that has until recently had a solid track record of attracting high-performing executives from private industry to do some time doing good things for the public to round out their leadership skillset rather than just climbing the corporate ladder.

Hogan fits that profile to a tee, joining the NSW government as public service commissioner in May 2018 before being appointed as Customer Service secretary in October 2019.

She joined the public service from Foxtel where she headed customer experience for Australia’s once dominant pay television network that had been rocked by the rise of Netflix and other on-demand streaming services and is credited with steering the organisation through an existential threat.

Customer service was one of the few agencies the Minns-led opposition largely left alone during its attacks during the election campaign after polling indicated the electorate regarded the agency as a major improvement and was hostile to tinkering.

On taking office, there have been no discernible political or ideological experiments yet by Labor, unlike Transport where long-standing safety issues with trains evaporated under a new deal with unions boycotting new imported rolling stock that had to be mothballed.

Dib was effusive in his praise for Hogan.

“Emma Hogan has led the department through a period of significant challenges in NSW, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dib said. “Through her time as secretary, she has demonstrated her absolute commitment to delivering digital innovation and improved customer outcomes for the NSW community.”

“The NSW government thanks Miss Hogan for her skill, service and dedication in leading the customer service team, and I am personally grateful for her assistance during this transition to the Minns Labor government. I wish her all the very best for the future.”

Hogan said it had been the “greatest privilege of my professional career to have worked for NSW”.

“After four years as secretary, I have decided the time is right to step aside, take a break and make space for a change of leadership and some fresh energy during the next era for the department,” Hogan said.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have worked with my 13,000 teammates across the department during some unprecedented times, and I’m excited to see what they do next for and with our community under our new government’s agenda.”

Now can anyone think of an airline with a major customer experience and corporate reputation problem that needs fixing urgently that will soon have a new CEO?