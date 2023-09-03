IPAA Victoria an outlier as other branches are Voice neutral

Each branch of the public service professional members group is entitled to its own stance on the upcoming Voice referendum, according to IPAA national president Renee Leon.

Leon told The Mandarin that IPAA supports an “honest and informed debate”, encouraging public servants and the general public to make informed decisions from reputable sources.

“Whilst IPAA nationally is not taking a stance on the Voice, it is up to every division to take their own positions as they are independent organisations,” Leon said.

IPAA Victoria recently announced its support for the “Yes” side of the Voice referendum.

“During 2023 our nation, and its people, will deliberate a historic decision and participate in a referendum to alter the constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice,” the Victorian branch said.

The Mandarin contacted each IPAA branch to ask whether it was taking a stance ahead of October 14.

IPAA WA said it does not have a position on the Voice, remaining impartial on the matter.

Likewise, both territorial branches IPAA ACT and IPAA NT will not take a stance on the Voice.

IPAA Queensland said it does not have a position on issues that are subject to a democratic process.

The remaining IPAA branches did not respond by the deadline.

Notable companies that have voiced support for the “Yes” campaign include Qantas, Woolworths, Coles and Telstra. Some, like KPMG and Universities Australia, have not taken an official position.

Leon said reputable sources to be informed on the Voice included the government’s website on it.

“We understand that public servants need to take care in talking about the referendum and that they do so consistently with their public service duties, and recommend everyone read the resources provided by the Australian Public Service Commission,” Leon said.

“We also encourage people to handle discussions about the referendum with care and respect, keeping in mind that the Voice debate can be hurtful for First Nations peoples and colleagues.”

The APSC’s official advice for federal public servants is, that while they can take part in public debate about supporting either side of the referendum, they must be impartial.

The guide stated that APS employees can be involved in Voice campaigns on both sides, but they should be aware of risk factors like how significant the role is, making it clear it is not part of official duties and not displaying campaign material in the workplace.

