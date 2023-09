MOP(S) Act amendment bill has much to commend but critical omissions, too

There is a lot more substance to the Members of Parliament (Staff) Amendment Bill now before the Parliament than the Public Service Act Amendment Bill. But, once again, a key reform proposed by the Thodey review and endorsed by the robodebt royal commission is missing.

The MOP(S) Amendment Bill originates primarily from the Jenkins review of behaviour in the Parliament House workplace. It includes many important improvements to the employment practices for staff of MPs. There are new employment principles to guide expectations about the workplace and support professionalism.

The responsibilities of employing MPs and office-holders as well as the employees are clarified. MPs will be required to engage staff based on their capability to perform the role (important but of course not as strict as the APS’s merit principle).