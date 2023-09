Deathtrap: The ADF, the Osprey, and safety

In April 1980, an attempt by the Carter administration to rescue US citizens being held by Iranian authorities in the aftermath of the revolution against the Shah resulted in the deaths of five air force personnel and three marines. It was a fiasco that prompted the Pentagon to seek the aid of Bell and Boeing to construct a radical, deployable device combining a number of roles in combat.

The result was the V-22 tiltrotor platform, a system combining the characteristics of fixed-wing planes, helicopters and vertical take-off and landing craft. While daringly odd, adventurous and innovative, the record of the Osprey in the field, at least when it comes to operating personnel, is conspicuously dire. Prior to 2007, four crashes were registered, resulting in 30 deaths. After 2007, when it came into regular use with the US Marines, a further 24 deaths were caused in 10 crashes.

On the morning of August 27, a V-22B Osprey with 23 US marines crashed on Melville Island just north of Darwin. Three marines were killed, with Australian authorities going so far as to say that the remaining 20 had been “incredibly lucky” to survive. Several others were left injured with varying degrees of severity.