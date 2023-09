Abigail Boyd: ‘Conflicts of interest and dodgy decision-making deserve sunlight’

You would think that a corporate lawyer who has seen the ins and outs of banking regulation would have seen every trick in a consulting firm’s playbook, but Greens MP Abigail Boyd can still be surprised.

Boyd chairs the NSW parliament’s public accountability and works committee looking at how the state government uses consultants. She is staggered that consulting firms – particularly the big four accounting behemoths – are largely unregulated at the state level.

“What I know from my experience in banking regulation and in the corporate world is that these profit-making institutions by their very nature are designed to operate within the bounds of regulation to the maximum extent in order to maximise their profits,” Boyd says.