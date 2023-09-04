Australia Post releases Big Things coin and stamp collection

Australia Post, in partnership with the Royal Australian Mint, has released a coin and stamp collection featuring the country’s Big Things.

The Big Things featured in $1 coin collectables are Coffs Harbour’s The Big Banana, Sunshine Coast’s The Big Pineapple, Dadswell Bridge’s Giant Koala, Mole Creek’s Big Tasmanian Devil, Muswellbrook’s Big Blue Heeler, Wak Wak’s Big Jumping Croc, Kingston’s the Big Lobster, Wagin’s Giant Ram, Swan Hill’s Giant Murray Cod and Canberra’s Big Swoop.

The coins can be bought in participating post offices or online.

Featured in a stamp collection are the Big Tasmanian Devil, Giant Murray Cod, Big Swoop, Big Jumping Crocodile and the Giant Koala.

According to Australia Post research, the three factors that attract tourists to Big Things are size, condition and things to do on-site.

University of Sunshine Coast lecturer Dr Amy Clarke said Big Things can be a “one-trick pony” if there is nothing else to do at the locations.

“Once you’ve got a photo, the chances of going back are low, unless there’s plenty of additional fun to be had,” Clarke said.

“And while people often associate ‘Big Things’ with the 1980s, when a lot of them were built, we’re still building more ‘Big Things’ today.”

Treasury assistant minister Andrew Leigh said that while the coins were of standard size, memories of the Big Things “loom large”.

“Whether it’s The Big Banana, The Big Pineapple, or Canberra’s very own Big Swoop, the best ‘Big Things’ celebrate the character of our communities and give visitors a reason to smile and pop in for a visit,” Leigh said.

Australia Post general manager of retail product and supply chain Kayla Le Cornu said the collection was a celebration of the landmarks.

“Our ‘Big Things’ are colourful, entertaining and truly make their mark in so many local communities across Australia,” Cornu said.

