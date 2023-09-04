APS pay rise offer struggles to find support despite hard-sell

Public service bosses have started the hard sell of Katy Gallagher’s lower-than-expected pay rise offer, putting on their best poker face to tell bureaucrats in the latest official update that “the Chief Negotiator does not expect any further increases to the pay offer will be made during the current bargaining round”.

In an avalanche of statistics, tables and calculators issued Monday, the Australian Public Service Commission told federal employees that 11.2% is where the line has had to be drawn because of big lifts for the lowest-paid employees and the need to “to build a fairer APS, no matter the agency you work in.”

The strong push to reset expectations heavily down from the Community and Public Sector Union’s claim of 20% over three years by using lower headline rises at the top to fund bigger rises at the bottom of the pay scale mirrors tactics used successfully by New South Wales Health to temper expectations at the Health Services Union (HSU) that represents orderlies, cleaners and non-clinical support staff, as well as paramedics.

However, the HSU’s NSW deal is for a single year only and secured between 4.5% and 8.5% plus a $ 3,500 cash component for its members after the union publicly shamed premier Chris Minns and treasurer Mookhey over broken election promises, including creating photoshopped caricatures of government leaders as masked robbers.

Jurisdiction Year Increase Additional component New South Wales Year 1 4% 0.5% increase in superannuation Victoria Year 1 3% Lump sum cash payment of 0.5% Queensland Year 1

Year 2

Year 3 4%

4%

3% CPI-linked one-off payment of up to 3%

CPI-linked one-off payment of up to 3%

CPI-linked one-off payment of up to 3% South Australia Year 1 No figure Each EA is negotiated on its own merits in accordance with principles developed in consultation with unions. Western Australia Year 1

Year 2 3%

3% Minimum increase of $60 p/w, plus $3,000 one-off payment

Minimum increase of $60 p/w Tasmania Year 1

Year 2

Year 3 3.5%

3%

3% $1,000 payment, $1,500 for low paid

$1,000 payment, $500 for low paid

$500 payment, $500 for low paid Australian Capital Territory Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4 It combines multiple fixed dollar increases over the life of the agreement and also percentage increases. The percentage increases are approximately equivalent to 1% every 6 months. $1,750 in Feb, $1,750 in Dec.

$1,500 payment

$1,000 payment

$1,000 payment Northern Territory Year 1

Year 2

Year 3 2%

2%

2% Nil.

Nil.

Nil.

APSC-issued table of comparative jurisdictional pay rises. Source: APSC

With public service pay in the federal arena being thrashed out in three-year deals, both unions and employers need to make a bet where the economy will land at the end of any agreement they enter into, rather than levelling up each year, hence the bigger headline percentage figures that are compounded.

If the NSW Health pay rise was multiplied out over three years it would equate to 13.5% at the lowest increase and 25.5% at the top — remembering the baseline figures are now actual rather than claimed — and do not include the $3,500 cash component.

With APS wages now at the lower end of public service pay scales across Australia, the APSC is understandably crafting its words very carefully to paint broad brush strokes rather than going toe to toe on specific deals.

“[The revised pay offer] is comparable to other state and territory government wage offers, and forms part of a package of change that offers considerable enhancements to conditions for all employees,” the APSC said.

As an employer, the public service chiefs are keen to sell the glass-half-full and are hoping public servants will altruistically think beyond simple cash equations, not exactly a winning strategy for employees and families struggling with increased interest rates, rent and petrol.

“Importantly, the improved pay offer significantly lifts the pay of your lowest paid colleagues at each classification, and begins the work to build a fairer APS, no matter the agency you work in,” the APSC told public servants.

“This impacts you and every APS employee in a very positive way. It allows you to start pursuing career options across the APS based on your skills and preferences, rather than making career decisions based on different APS pay scales.”

While some of that is true in that pay fragmentation has been marginally reduced, the re-basing of pay levels to decrease inter-agency gaps is really a product of the fact that the government cannot bring pay scales down.

The APSC also makes it clear that the Albanese government is confident about its ability to control living costs over its first term, with some heroic economic assumptions underpinning the pay offer.

“We sought advice from the Department of Treasury, Department of Finance, and considered many external economic indicators that ultimately determined your pay offer,” the chief negotiator’s official missive says.

“The improved pay offer exceeds the Wage Price Index and Consumer Price Index forecasts over the life of the agreement.”

Indicator 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 APS pay offer 4.00 3.80 3.40 Wage Price Index 4.00 3.25 3.25 Consumer Price Index 3.25 2.75 2.50

APSC issued table of Australian inflation and wage growth forecasts. Source: APSC, Treasury, ABS.

While commercial banks concur inflation is easing after repeated interest rate hikes, they are still betting north of the APSC’s inflation forecast.

“Our estimate is that by the time of the August meeting next year, the Board [of the Reserve Bank of Australia] will be confronted with an unemployment rate of 4.5%; inflation having fallen to 3.4%yr; and GDP growth of 0.8% for the year to the June quarter 2024. By the time of the August 5-6 meeting, the board will have a good idea of growth to the June quarter,” Westpac chief economist Bill Evans wrote in his bank’s weekly brief issued Monday.

“After having already slowed to 3.6% yr in June 2023, wages growth is set to peak at 3.9%yr in the September quarter before easing through 2024.”

While the CPSU is letting its members digest the supposedly final pay offer before consultation and a ballot before the APSC holds another bargaining meeting on September 28 — by which time the CPSU ballot result should be in — other unions are already unimpressed.

The Australian Services Union, which represents Australian Taxation Office staff has labelled the current offer as inadequate for members and has asked for “quarterly pay increases equivalent to the change in the Consumer Price Index, if positive, plus 0.75%, calculated from 4 August 2023” as well as a raft of other claims.

The Mandarin revealed on Monday that peak technical union Professionals Australia had bowled up a claim for a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) classification for APS staff to move wages closer to what is paid in the public sector, with disparities for EL2 level staff around $100,000.

READ MORE:

APS pay breakdown hits Defence