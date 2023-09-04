Blooming tribute as Australian Parliament House celebrates flirty-30s-era

Golden wattle trees have been planted in the gardens of the Australian Parliament House (APH) to commemorate 35 years of the Capital Hill building.

Senate president Sue Lines and House of Representatives speaker Milton Dick helped to plant the trees on Monday.

Other guests attending the planting ceremony included Department of Parliamentary Services landscaping team members, and assistant minister to the PM and assistant minister for the public service Patrick Gorman.

In a statement, Dick said the commemorative planting was a special way to celebrate 35 years of APH.

“The golden wattle is Australia’s national floral emblem and it is timely that we give it a permanent place on the grounds of our nation’s parliament,” Dick said.

The specimens are the first of their variety to be planted in the native gardens, which feature 4,500 trees and 135,000 shrubs and groundcovers that are local to the ACT.

The tree plantings also marked the 35th anniversary of the golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha) being proclaimed Australia’s floral emblem on 19 August 1988. The Rt Hon Sir Ninian Stephen was Australia’s Governor-General at the time.

Senator Lines described the nine-hectare native gardens as a truly special place.

“Apart from providing lots of great walking paths for visitors, they’re an important ecosystem for native birds and insects and I’m really pleased that they now include two golden wattles,” she said.

APH’s native gardens can be visited any time and are popular with lunch time and weekend walkers, as well as lovers of the Australian bush.

Spring tours are currently being offered to visitors of the APH gardens on 22 and 23 September. More information about the tours can be found here.

