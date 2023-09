Secretarial shuffles become risky business in NSW

The NSW Public Service is facing its first serious credibility test just six months into a new government, following the unexpected resignation of Department of Customer Service secretary Emma Hogan and the damaging controversy engulfing the appointment of Department of Transport secretary Josh Murray linked to his previous partisan staffing roles for state Labor.

Hogan’s resignation may not otherwise have been remarkable.

But it is now jarring, given the spotlight cast on Murray’s appointment, which must surely rank as an unnecessary own goal somewhat arrogantly let slip by overconfident masters from the faceless backroom central casting agency yet to come to grips with the need for merit-based processes to be balanced with so-called captain’s picks.