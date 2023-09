Climate change litigation exposes risks to investments and sovereign bond markets

On 22 July 2020, a class action was launched by University of Melbourne student Katta O’Donnell, taking issue with the then-Morrison government for breaching its legal duty and deceiving investors in sovereign bonds by not supplying full and complete information on climate risks.

Such risks loom large for the investors, even for those who prefer the safe base of government bonds, a market in Australia worth over $700 billion. The market is characterised by unimpeachable solidity; investors loan the government money in exchange for regular interest payments, for some a preferable alternative to relying on more volatile share income in a private company. Sovereign bonds can then be either sold early to yield the market value, or await maturation, at which time investors can receive the face value.

At the time, the student stated her goal as putting the government “on trial for misconduct”. The action makes the dangers of climate change, and a state’s obligation to inform investors of those dangers, a central theme. “At all material times,” the action observes, “there has existed a significant likelihood that the climate is changing, and will continue to change, as the result of anthropogenic influences.” To that end, “Australia is materially exposed and susceptible” to the risks posed by climate change.