Possible governance failures to be examined in Victoria’s scratched status as Commonwealth Games host

An inquiry into Victoria’s bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games will consider how the state has been impacted by cancelled contracts and put under the microscope advice to the government, as well as potential “undue influence by the executive on the independence of the public service”.

The extent to which Victoria’s reputation has been negatively affected by the termination, as well as wider impacts on the state’s business community, tourism, and major events will be considered by the Legislative Council Select Committee.

Other terms of reference include the progress of the regional infrastructure build — which the state government has committed to funding despite pulling the plug on hosting the games in three years’ time.

Victoria was confirmed as a future host of the 2026 Games last April.

In July this year, premier Daniel Andrews made a shock decision to cancel the event citing that the price to fulfil the bid far exceeded initial costings to organise and run the event in regional Victoria using a multi-hub regional model. The blowout is reported to have jumped from an initial estimate of $2.6 billion to between $6 billion and $7 billion.

Committee chair David Limrick said the inquiry would give attention to whether public service failures in probity and procurement contributed to the terminated contract.

“We’ll be investigating the advice received from government departments, councils, agencies, consultants and contractors, and examining the potential undue influence of the executive on the independence of the public service,” Limerick said.

Last month it was confirmed Victoria would compensate Commonwealth Games bodies $380 million for rescinding its position as host. This followed a mediation process in London between the state and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), Commonwealth Games Federation Partnerships (CGFP) and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

Kit Toogood KC, a former NZ judge, and Wayne Martin KC, a retired chief justice of the Western Australia supreme court were the appointed mediators for the “good faith” negotiation.

The committee has now called for members of the public, including individuals and organisations, to understand the impacts of the timeline, progress and budget of the Victorian Government’s regional infrastructure and housing build for the wider community.

“The impact of the games’ cancellation on community, social, amateur and professional sports in Victoria is another key focus,” Deputy chair of the inquiry, Joe McCracken said.

Submissions can be made electronically or in writing and will be accepted until 23 October 2023.

The committee will then conduct public hearings, and deliver an interim report on its findings by the end of April next year, with a final report due in 2025.

READ MORE:

Does Victoria have a sporting chance with the 2026 Commonwealth Games?