ANAO calls out public sector integrity

The Australian National Audit Office’s Grant Hehir has called for more accountability and integrity in the public sector.

In the foreword for the ANAO’s annual report, the auditor-general urged for “an openness to scrutiny, a willingness to admit mistakes and provide solutions, and providing access to information” from the public sector.

“The ANAO’s enquiry work on behalf of the parliament, and that of the parliament itself, is at times diminished by defensive responses in the sector, rather than responses that demonstrate a learning culture,” Hehir said.

“A stronger focus on transparency and accountability — for example with respect to the quality of performance information and responses to parliamentary recommendations and questions — would contribute to improved public sector performance.”

Hehir’s comments came after he mentioned the appropriation issues identified by the ANAO with the Department of Defence’s termination payments for the cancelled Attack Class submarine project.

Specific incidents involving Defence were mentioned twice in the foreword. The other mention was removing information in the Defence Major Projects Report (MPR) for 2021–22.

Defence said this was done as the information could damage security, defence or international relations.

“As a consequence, ANAO analysis of schedule performance for the full suite of MPR projects could not be provided in the report,” Hehir said.

“The impact of such reductions in transparency and accountability to the parliament, identified through auditing, will be a watch point in both the Defence context and across the public sector.”

The auditor-general said his office had identified a failure from some agencies to meet ethical requirements in audit reports.

“Not consistently meeting requirements raises questions of whether compliance with them, and their intent, is embedded as part of public sector culture,” Hehir wrote.

“This presents challenges for leaders to ensure that they set a tone which promotes compliance with both the letter and intent of the law, along with an expectation that results are achieved.

“At present, there appears to be a relatively high risk-tolerance for non-compliance so long as results are achieved, rather than seeing compliance as a hallmark of integrity and essential to the craft of public administration.”

Cybersecurity remains a central issue within the sector, with the termination of user access a common risk identified in audits.

Hehir continued to state there may be a need for stronger oversight of the public sector to ensure high levels of integrity.

“The ANAO has, for a number of years, suggested that the policy owners of frameworks should — in areas such as resource management, procurement, grants administration, cyber security, record-keeping, freedom of information, and ethical conduct —take a stronger regulatory posture,” the auditor-general said.

“A lack of change to this posture may indicate that stronger and more independent oversight functions are required, including with a clear mandate to serve the parliament.”

Ten of the ANAO’s 17 performance measures were reached in the past financial year.

One measure not met was not increasing the cost of a performance audit. The average audit cost in the past financial year was $522,000, up 7.5% from the previous year when it was $486,000.

The office will examine how the audit process can be automated in the next year.

READ MORE:

The evaluator general cometh: Budget funds fresh eyes for scrutiny of tangible policy effect