Poll: Affordability crisis hits Australians hard

Australians are reporting their earnings are buying them less today than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an ANU poll supported by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

This includes 30.3% of the total 4,204 people polled for the COVID-19 impact monitoring survey program who said they found it “difficult” or “very difficult” to live on their current income.

ANU professors Nicholas Biddle and Matthew Gray from the Centre for Social Research and Methods published their latest findings last week.

The program has published 16 waves of data since before the pandemic began and tracked the worsening mood among the general population about the effects of Australia’s cost-of-living crisis.

The data was collected from people aged 18 years and over and has so far pinpointed that the lowest levels of financial stress reported in Australia was just under three years ago.

Only 17.3% of Australians said they were finding it “difficult” or “very difficult” on their income in November 2020. This compared to 32.2% and 30.3% in April and August of this year respectively.

Biddle said the latest poll illustrated a challenging economy, affected by both COVID-19 and the inflation crisis. Australia had been especially impacted by the inflation crisis compared to other similar nations, he said.

“While on some measure Australia has performed better than some of its counterparts during these challenging times, our results show that many people on the ground are doing it really tough,” Biddle said.

The poll also revealed that the experience of different age cohorts was significant and had widened over Australia’s inflationary period.

People aged between 35 to 54 years reported the highest rates of financial stress, followed by under-35s. People aged over 75 reported the lowest rates of financial stress.

“This shows that there are particular age groups who have borne the brunt of price rises and stagnant incomes,” Biddle said, noting the trend was pertinent in light of the newly released 2023 intergenerational report.

The gloomy sentiment was also reflected in people’s wellbeing and financial decision-making, with the poll finding people had put off major purchases, fallen behind on bills and spent less on groceries and essential items.

Those aged 25-34 years reported having made the most cost-cutting adjustments in light of price increases. Those aged 65-74 and over 75 reported having to take any such actions the least.

The study found high levels of reported psychological distress reported in April 2023 had not declined in the August poll, remaining significantly above Australia’s COVID-19 baseline.

“Satisfaction with the direction of the country is approaching the levels we saw just before the federal election, which will be a worry for the prime minister and his first-term government,” Biddle added.

‘Hangovers and hard landings: Financial wellbeing and the impact of the COVID-19 and inflationary crises’ can be viewed online. The survey data can soon be accessed via the Australian Data Archive.

