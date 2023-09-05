DISR prioritising Health’s work over its own, finds ANAO

The ANAO has found the National Measurement Institute within the Department of Industry, Science and Resources has been prioritising work it does on behalf of the Department of Health and Aged Care over its own.

A memorandum of understanding between the two departments relates to Australia’s Tobacco Plain Packaging (TPP) rules. It allows for NMI officers to proactively conduct information visits to tobacco suppliers and inspect a supplier’s compliance at the request of Health.

The auditor-general’s report found that while the number of trader audits by the department was declining, DISR consistently exceeded the target of TPP information visits it conducted on behalf of Health.

The office found the department conducted 3131 trader audits in 2021-22, significantly below its 8,000 target. By contrast, it has been above target for TPP information visits for four of the past five years.

“The evidence is that the department is prioritising this work it undertakes on behalf of another department over its own responsibility for trade measurement compliance,” the report found.

“Further, the scope of this work has extended beyond the intended purpose of checking plain packaging to include examining whether traders are conducting illegal activities through the sale of illicit tobacco, with the related risks to the officers undertaking this work not adequately addressed by the department.”

ANAO found DISR officers were visiting stores investigating allegations of illicit tobacco sales at the request of Health, inconsistent with legislation.

DISR officers have raised concerns internally about these visits, given the risks associated with illegal activity.

Departmental officers reported incidents where they felt physically and psychologically at risk, such as being locked in a store by a shop assistant and being offered apparent bribes.

“For me, the biggest risk is the rise of illegal/illicit tobacco sales being run by bikie gangs/criminal gangs here,” one unidentified officer said.

“We are trained for plain packaging requirements but not illegal activity,” another said.

The ANAO found the response from the department to be inadequate “given the seriousness of the matters raised and given its staff have no training in, or responsibility for, illicit tobacco matters and related criminality”.

Concerning this issue, the ANAO recommended DISR ensures “appropriate” priority to the department’s National Measurement Act 1960, it directs its officers to only undertake TPP education and investigation activities and it is complying with its work health and safety obligations.

DISR partially agreed to this recommendation.

“The department considers that if appropriate priority is given to its responsibilities under the National Measurement Act 1960, it is a matter for the department to agree on the scope of Tobacco Plain Packaging inspection activities with the Department of Health and Aged Care against the Tobacco Plain Packaging Act 2011 and associated legislation,” DISR said.

Health said the scheme achieved “a high-quantity, low-time investment balance, to ensure that retailers of tobacco products receive the greatest possible exposure to compliance activities and information”.

“Where suspected illicit tobacco products are identified through compliance activities undertaken by the National Measurement Institute, the department refers information to the relevant law enforcement agencies,” Health said.

