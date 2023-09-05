Federal police association cautions APSC over stalling their pay negotiations

A second union representing frontline national security personnel has taken direct aim at the negotiation tactics of the Australian Public Service Commission, claiming the government’s negotiator is trying to stall and sideline more ambitious claims by excluding them from the current bargaining round.

Just a day after peak technical union Professionals Australia revealed the APSC had rebuffed its claim for a new public service STEM classification, the Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) has pulled up government negotiators over apparently glacial progress getting anyone to the bargaining table, with the police union now preparing to force the issue towards a formal resolution.

Communications from the AFPA to its members reveal efforts to get pay talks started have stalled as the APSC tries to hammer out a new public service-wide pay deal using negotiations via Services Australia and the Community and Public Sector Union as the front-runner agreement, that will in turn broadly flow onto other agencies.

However, staff at agencies represented by industrial organisations other than the dominant CPSU are now moving quickly to ram home to the government that real wages for key non-clerical staff are badly out of step with the private sector and the rest of the economy, creating critical skills shortages and a major shortfall of talent.

The AFPA has a particular gripe that its members are the worst-paid cops in the country. Patience is now wearing thin.

“The AFPA is ready to begin negotiations, and we’ve been prepared for some time. We are waiting for the AFP and the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) to provide the timelines and framework for us to bargain,” AFPA president Alex Caruana said in a message to members.

“Sadly, through informal discussions with the AFP, we have been waiting patiently and the proposed timeframes have been constantly moved backwards.”

Caruana said it was concerning that “meat on the bones” bargaining now may not commence until next February and that a decision to draw a line in the sand had been made after dates repeatedly slipped from “mid-year” to August to possibly October-November.

While APSC chief negotiator Peter Riordan has previously said bargaining not being settled by Christmas would be problematic, the AFPA says there’s been no tangible movement towards fixing a date for pay talks.

“It is unreasonable to expect us to wait any longer to begin negotiating better pay and conditions for members,” Caruana said. “If the AFP doesn’t want to begin bargaining promptly and keeps moving the goalposts, we’ll bring the bargaining table and the goalposts to the AFP.”

That could be embarrassing for both the APSC and the Labor government that have been pushing the line that they are looking after public sector pay and conditions.

The AFPA has told members it has warned their employer the union will soon go legal on the issue, giving AFP management and the APSC until next week to find a suitable calendar slot.

“I am informing all AFPA members and the AFP Bargaining Team that if the AFP has not announced an agreeable bargaining timeframe, which includes the commencement of bargaining by 1 September 2023, the AFPA will compel the AFP, pursuant to section 173(2A) of the Fair Work Act 2009, to commence formal bargaining no later than Police Week (the week starting September 11),” Caruana said.

The most likely reason for the delay, although not publicly acknowledged, is that if the APSC can strike a deal with the CPSU, the government’s bargaining agent can then use that figure to hold over the AFPA as a sector-wide increase.

The APSC last week issued a revised offer of an 11.2% increase to the CPSU, with the latter now in consultation with members about the proposed deal that is well short of the union’s claim for 20% over the three-year term of the new enterprise agreement.

A major sticking point that remains for non-clerical unions is that while productivity increases can be difficult to measure in everyday administrative positions where an outcome might be running corporate services or a program, productivity-related claims are far easier to stand up and substantiate at transactional and target-focused agencies.

These include the Australian Taxation Office, Australian Federal Police and Defence as well as a myriad of specialist agencies reliant on technical or scientific staff that can easily argue their per-employee output has been substantively increased by new technologies that automate once manual processes.

In the case of the AFP, innovations like biometrics, advanced analytics, and digitised intelligence and field systems have increased detection and collar rates, as well as successful interdictions and criminal asset seizures.

The arguable case for the AFPA is that for these successes to continue, the AFP must remain Australia’s most desirable police force to work for rather than the well-paid one forcing highly trained staff into better-paid jobs at banks, in corporate security or law enforcement liaison.

“Delayed negotiations have tangible consequences that impact us all — from rising living costs to the increasing expenses of health insurance and household utilities,” Caruana said.

“Many [AFPA] members are forced to seek secondary employment simply to make ends meet. It is imperative that we do not allow the AFP to delay further necessary pay adjustments.”

READ MORE:

APS pay rise offer struggles to find support despite hard-sell