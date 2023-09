Climate change risks are knocking on the door of future economic trends and central banks are taking notice

Reserve Bank of Australia incoming governor Michele Bullock will have a lot on her plate when she steps into the top job later this month, with a mission to return inflation to target within a reasonable time frame and preserve labour market gains. But climate change — a larger, more critical existential issue that is unfazed by monetary policy levers — looms on the horizon, and the central banks cannot afford to ignore it.

Bullock outlined her views on the way climate change was likely to affect her future role and the work of the bank at an address at ANU last week.

The deputy governor said across the board — from policymakers to businesses, households and individuals — people were taking more action to reduce greenhouse emissions in an effort to respond to rising temperatures and more days of extreme heat and intense rainfall events.