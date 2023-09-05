Exercise breath control and star power: Navy launches night yoga manoeuvres

When it comes to equipping Royal Australian Navy combatants with a calmness of mind, conscious presence in the moment and a feeling of oneness with the universe to perform their given mission while staying physically and mentally limber, it’s the very oldest of disciplines that makes the difference.

Just when you thought that CrossFit and Touch Football were the standout sports to attract health-conscious recruits to the Australian Defence Force, the Navy has revealed it’s embracing transcendental techniques in previously undisclosed nocturnal yoga sessions on the landing deck of HMAS Canberra.

Yep, you heard that right. The downward-facing dog is now a fully sanctioned fitness activity for those who like some fresh sea air above deck.

It might sound just a little too New Age for the average sailor to subscribe to. That is until you see the photos of what Canberra’s committed yogic practitioners get to experience while at sea without the haze of synthetic light pollution obscuring the brilliance of the night sky and constellations far, far away.

That’s the story of the picture above, captured by LSIS Susan Mossop, that makes it look like the Canberra is weightlessly drifting through space like the Nostromo as its crew chills out to a spot of savasana on their mats as the galaxy effortlessly drifts past.

Navy’s official line is that the yoga classes are just part of Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity, which is all about supporting the nation’s “commitment to investing in our regional diplomatic and defence partnerships.”

At the moment, that means sending Canberra up to the Philippines and the increasingly contested South China Sea, where run-ins between local fishing fleets and the Chinese Coast Guard have escalated to official vessels turning their firehoses onto trawlers to deter an otherwise key economic activity.

On Tuesday, Canberra was tracked at 14° 22′ 37.4″ N, 120° 29′ 17.5″ E, in Manila South Harbour, as reported by MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System.

Under IPE, the Defence says the ADF will visit 14 countries from 30 June to the end of October 2023 “with Defence personnel participating in military activities and engagement covering issues such as maritime law, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and Gender, Peace and Security (GPS).”

Defence says IPE23 will conduct activities“across Southeast Asia and the northeast Indian Ocean, reinforcing Australia’s commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous region.”

But the charm offensive is just one of several concurrent regional activities in recent weeks that’s seen Indian submarine INS Vagir make a friendly visit to Australian waters as well as exercises with Japanese Navy aircraft carrier Izumo.

Midnight yoga one day, advanced surface and undersea warfare tactics the next. The RAN is certainly sharpening its messaging to attract new recruits.

