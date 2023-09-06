Creating a great public servant experience

What would make for a great public servant experience (PSX) in Australia?

With all the work afoot to reform the public sector in Australia, a few public servants thought it might be helpful to explore this question.

Why is this important to get right? When people are empowered to bring their best to the job, we see a dramatic increase in innovation and productivity gains, resulting in better services, better policy outcomes and better public value for Australia.

If the latent potential, expertise and experience of our nation’s largest workforce continues to be diminished and undermined, it doesn’t just affect the health of our public institutions, services and policies, but has a negative flow-on effect on the entire economy and our communities.

So what could we do better?

Empower the experts

Often the frontline, experienced and expert public servants are in the best position to make decisions about the work but have been increasingly disempowered from being able to do so.

We saw this systemic clash in the robodebt royal commission report, where frontline staff and other experts across the organisation were trying to raise the flag, but were shut down by a generalist and politically reactive group of senior executives.

Empowering staff is critical to ensuring decisions are made by people with the right expertise at the right time. The gap between decisions and the expertise needed to inform them has grown over the years, as the executive layer has increasingly embraced generalist management strategies that explicitly shun expertise.

There used to be a time when the most senior public servants were the most expert in their domain. The challenge of course was that experts aren’t always great managers, but conversely, we now have executives who often don’t understand the domain they manage, and can fall prey to making decisions in an echo chamber, while micromanaging their experts as a result of not understanding or trusting them.

So the first and most critical ingredient for a great PSX is to be empowered and by extension, trusted, to do our jobs, including the ability to make decisions.

Public servants need to be trusted and supported to deliver outcomes, rather than outputs, which provides a more flexible way for public servants to continuously innovate and improve. Product owners should be able to make decisions about products.

Program owners should be able to make decisions about their programs. All public servants should be supported to build thinking/planning and innovation time into their schedules.

Public servants should be trusted to participate in the public domain as experts, with all the rights of other citizens.

Government is not separate from society, it is part of society, and while public servants are unable to participate in society, there is both a vacuum of expertise, and a lack of visibility of public servant expertise to the public.

This creates and feeds a hostile public narrative of public sector incompetence, in turn creating issues for the legitimacy of the sector.

This also means supporting public servants to work flexibly, because one person is most productive working at home 60%, the other wishes to be at the office 80%, and the other wants to work a shorter workweek.

Achieving genuine flexibility requires better program transparency, cadences, showcases and online program management tools so everyone can be on the same page, wherever they are.

Clearer norms around engagement

Public servants used to be able to reach out to experts, stakeholders and the public in the course of our work, whether to explore new policy or regulatory ideas, design and deliver services or just to understand new trends or challenges.

Since then, “public engagement” has become a matter controlled by professional communications teams, creating a systemic barrier and credibility issue for public servants trying to authentically engage.

We need clear and supportive guidance around public engagement activities that is separate from, and unconstrained by, formal departmental messaging so that we can form authentic relationships and partnerships with experts, communities and citizens in the course of our work.

This will help our public servants deeply understand the communities they are working on behalf of.

Engagement between departments also needed strengthening. If public servants were more supported to engage across the system without having to go up and down the authority chains to do so, there would be greater sharing of knowledge, lessons, good practices, and expertise. When one agency tries something and is able to share, it helps others to learn and derisk their own programs and outcomes.

We also need clear norms around engagement with ministers’ offices, such as what healthy and unhealthy engagement looks like. For instance, if a staffer or minister asks for a new app, surely we should ask about and provide evidence-based options to best deliver the intended outcome first?

If a minister asks us to do something that contradicts our foundational policies (constitution, legislation, regulation) then don’t we need to not just advise them of the issue, but uphold the legal frameworks in which we work? Why not bring our experts to the table with the minister’s office to help them have access to our best expertise in exploring policy options and opportunities?

Clear engagement guidance, support and a culture of wanting and valuing public input is needed across the public sector.

Address systemic barriers to great services

There are several well-known barriers to public servants trying to deliver great services. These are identified time and time again, but often become accepted as just issues to work around.

These barriers are fundamental issues that could and must be fixed to improve effectiveness and productivity in the public sector:

1. The shift from operating expenses (OpEx) to capital expenditure (CapEx).

It has created a culture of building things that are launched but not funded to continuously improve.

This model of funding doesn’t actually work for any type of infrastructure (even a bridge needs maintenance), but in the land of software and services, it is actively destructive. Services need to continuously improve, not just to keep up with changing needs or technologies, but to build and maintain public confidence and trust in public services.

The shift towards CapEx-funded projects has also created a culture of waterfall planning and starving the core operations, capabilities and functions of government. There needs to be a review of OpEx/CapEx across government with a rebalancing, such that core operations of agencies are not spending half their time creating new business cases to deliver on their legislated responsibilities.

2. An often lack of delegation of operational decision-making to the teams responsible for operations.

This slows down responsiveness and stifles their ability to continuously improve services for the citizens. Delivery teams should include technical, design and policy expertise, and be able to move at the pace of changing user needs.

3. Privacy

It is critical, even more so in government due to the special nature of support provided to people at their most vulnerable times. But there is currently a presumption that good privacy is a barrier to good services.

We need a more proactive approach to better privacy AND better services so that public servants in service delivery can best support their clients through difficult times. This might include better citizen visibility and empowerment in sharing data or verifications for particular services.

It might include a single view of customer or a single view of government for citizens. It certainly would involve better co-design of services with citizens to improve services and privacy. This issue needs leadership, vision and public engagement.

Below is our experience on a spectrum from left (worst case) to right (ideal) experience, to provide some points of comparison and empathy. Note that “tangible” = something (a process, mechanism etc.) that could be in place to enable the experience.

Mission

Worst case scenario:

There’s no mission or the mission is inherently against your/public service values.

Sometimes good, sometimes not:

“Waiting for Godot”: there seems to be a mission, you’re just not privy to it.

Ideal PSX:

Clearly defined and co-created

Tangible: plain English direction that is regularly referred to and embedded in work (reflection)

Purpose

Worst case scenario:

There is no clear purpose, the work itself is meaningless (or destructive).

Top-down direction, seemingly void of mission or purpose.

Constant restructures disrupt the purpose.

Sometimes good, sometimes not:

Varied and shape-shifting. Sometimes aligning with mission; can be disorienting.

Staff are discouraged from questioning or understanding purpose.

Ideal PSX:

Leaders that allow space for everyone to define, align and challenge their/org’s purpose.

Linked to mission and both are documented transparent (eg. sharing how the mission and purpose are mapped).

Restructures only happen to genuinely improve purpose.

Tangible: open, transparent and well communicated, with time created for staff to contribute, innovate and collaborate.

Horizon

Worst case scenario:

You work day to day — maybe even hour to hour — and the only real horizon is when you can escape.

Sometimes good, sometimes not:

There may be medium- to long-term mission, but with shifting purpose/mission and structures, it is challenging to maintain or work to a longer-term view.

Ideal PSX:

At an individual and organisational level, there is a short, medium- and long-term horizon (linked to purpose and mission)

You can see where you’re going, other opportunities and understand the broader context of your daily work

Tangible: career and skills mapping that empowers public servants to shape their career

Capability

Worst case scenario:

Nothing you can do is ever good enough. There is no effort to support professional or tactical development.

Leaders don’t trust experts in the org and constantly bring in consultants, who repeat what the internal experts say anyway.

Sometimes good, sometimes not:

As there is flux, you are capable of some parts of your role, but it changes too much to know what to prioritise.

Prioritisation focuses on the most urgent, with little to no capacity on the long term, and no time or permission to collaborate.

Ideal PSX:

The necessary competencies at the right time, place and level

Public servants are actively involved in identifying gaps/opps, and the org supports them to build skills that improve their, and their org’s, capabilities, including hackathons and participation in professional organisations outside the public sector.

Tangible: Roles and skills are clearly articulated, and there are transparent mechanisms both for enhancing capability, and for staff to self-identify gaps/opps. Staff have access to all the tools they need to bring their best to work.

Achievement

Worst case scenario:

The longer you stay, the less you feel you achieve – the agency’s reputation means that longer service is in itself a career liability, regardless of achievement.

Sometimes good, sometimes not:

Feelings of some achievement and success are unbalanced by work that goes nowhere or serves limited to no purpose — which is only clear retrospectively.

Ideal PSX:

There is a feeling of measurable, meaningful impact.

You feel that you, and your work, matter and, through your experience, that you are growing professionally and personally.

Tangible: role elasticity and space to learn new things, and take on different opportunities. Visibility on measurable mission, purpose and program outcomes.

What does a great PSX mean to you?

These are just a few of our thoughts, from our time in public sectors (at all levels). What do you think?

