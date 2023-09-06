First female Productivity Commission chair as Barrett to take reins of Victorian Treasury

The Grattan Institute’s Danielle Wood will be the next chair of the Productivity Commission, appointed for a five-year term. Wood will be the first woman to hold the position.

Chris Barrett, who was previously announced in the role as Michael Brennan’s replacement, will take up the role of Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance secretary instead.

Barrett will start the Victorian role in December, taking over from current secretary David Martine.

The new Productivity Commission chair has been CEO of Grattan Institute since 2020 and started at the policy think tank in 2014.

Her other previous roles include ACCC principal economist and director of merger investigations and NERA Economic Consulting senior economist. Wood was also a senior research economist at the Productivity Commission.

While at the Grattan Institute, Wood has been critical of the “jobs for mates” culture around public appointments.

She co-authored an article in The Conversation last year titled “Here’s a simple way to stop governments giving jobs to mates”. It mentioned that half of the Productivity Commission’s board were connected to the Coalition.

In a statement, federal treasurer Jim Chalmers said Wood would take up her position as soon as possible, pending approval from the governor-general.

The treasurer said two departmental secretaries and the APS commission Gordon de Brouwer were involved in the appointment process.

“Ms Wood is an outstanding economist who will bring exceptional public policy expertise to the Productivity Commission. Her track record of leadership and innovative research at the Grattan Institute will greatly contribute to the PC’s mission,” Chalmers said.

“I thank Mr Barrett and wish him well with future endeavours. He is a talented and experienced public policy professional who will continue to make a meaningful contribution,” the treasurer added.

Barrett’s most recent role was deputy secretary of the economics division of the Victorian department. His other roles included times as the ambassador to the OECD and within the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas said Barrett was a “truly exceptional public servant”.

“Mr Barrett, an economist with extensive experience in Australia and abroad, had been appointed by the Commonwealth Government to lead the Productivity Commission but we are pleased he has accepted an offer to remain in Victoria,” Pallas said.

Martine, who Barrett is replacing, had been in the role for almost ten years.

“Mr Martine has been an integral part of the delivery of 10 Victorian Budgets and the stewardship of the state through the pandemic,” the Victorian treasurer said.

Meanwhile, Grattan Institute will advertise for Wood’s replacement immediately, retaining a global recruitment firm.

Grattan Institute board chair Lindsay Maxsted said while disappointed to be losing Wood, the government had made a “fine appointment”.

“Those involved in public policy in Australia know that Danielle is an exceptional economist, with an ability to break down a problem, pinpoint its causes, and then imagine and design practical solutions,” Maxsted said.

