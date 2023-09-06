Hydrogen mappers working on green steel beta

Creators of a tool that maps Australia’s hydrogen are working to extend it to green steel.

Geoscience Australia and Monash University collaborated on the Economics Fairways Mapper tool, which is online and publicly available.

The mapper displays resource locations for development projects.

Analysis from the tool underpinned the government’s 2021 Hydrogen Hub strategy. Recently at the Eureka Awards, the mapper won the Eureka Prize for Innovative Research in Sustainability.

Speaking to The Mandarin, Geoscience Australia’s Dr Marcus Haynes said the team has released a beta version to map green steel.

At a Perth workshop, Haynes said the team received feedback across government, industry, and academia on the beta release.

“In the short term, we’ll be looking at our forward plans and adapting to take on board that feedback,” Haynes said.

“We’ve also recently published an extended abstract, talking about some of the new computational codes that we’ve developed collaboratively to model the development of potential carbon capture and storage projects.”

Haynes said Geoscience Australia’s science principles of openness and transparency capture what worked well in the project.

Monash University’s Dr Stuart Walsh said the energy transition presented an opportunity for Australia.

“The best way forward is if we could make this information publicly available, this type of analysis publicly available as well, so that everyone can understand what opportunities exist and then take advantage of them as they arise,” Walsh said.

The team hopes that making the tool publicly available helps the public better understand the “contours of the problem” in the most accessible way possible.

“These sorts of systems that we’re looking at are really, really complicated often,” Walsh said.

“And it can take quite a bit of time to understand what the different influences might be and how important they are, and how changing certain input assumptions might change some of the results.

“What we’ve tried to do with these tools is allow people to come in and see what it might mean to change some of the costs and input parameters and what that means to some of the outputs of the model.”

On collaborations between the public sector and university partnership, Haynes said some of the challenges on the horizon required a multidisciplinary approach.

The decadal challenges Australia faces, like climate change and the energy transition, are “bigger than any one person or any one institution can really grapple with alone”.

“Australia has world-leading talent in our university sector,” Haynes said. “So it may make sense for us as government to look for opportunities to tap into that – to work with universities and to help focus that talent on to the sorts of questions that are being asked in government.”

READ MORE:

Imagine it’s 2030 and Australia is a renewable energy superpower in Southeast Asia