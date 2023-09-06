Increased coal royalties to give NSW Budget $2.9b boost

Coal royalties will increase in NSW for the first time since 2009, which the government said will improve the state’s Budget by more than $2.9 billion.

That figure is over four years from the 2024-25 financial year, with royalties increasing by 2.6 percentage points from July 1 next year.

Broken down by mining type, the rate for open cut will increase from 8.2% to 10.8%, for underground from 7.2% to 9.8% and for deep underground 6.2% to 8.8%.

The new royalties will replace the emergency domestic coal cap and reservation measures the previous government introduced in December 2022.

The government said the funds raised will go to “rebuilding the state’s essential services”, including reversing the effects of the previous government’s public sector wage cap.

NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey characterised the change as a modernisation of the state’s coal royalties.

“The new scheme will make sure the people of NSW share in the wealth their resources create,” Mookhey said.

Australia Institute research director Rod Campbell welcomed the announcement, saying raising more revenue from fossil fuel production was “economic good sense”.

“The modest returns paid to the NSW public for the sale of the state’s coal are clearly not sufficient to compensate for the use of the resource, address mine site rehabilitation liabilities and the increasing costs of climate change,” Campbell said.

“The 2.6% increase in royalties announced today should be a first step towards shifting the costs of climate change away from the community and onto the fossil fuel companies that are causing the problem.”

Queensland’s most recent Budget used funds from coal royalties towards regional hospitals, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and clean water and energy infrastructure projects.

As part of the consultation for the new system in NSW, the state’s Treasury spoke twice with the consuls-general of Japan and Korea.

There were also two roundtables with 13 mining companies and one roundtable with four power companies.

Finance and natural resources minister Courtney Houssos said, with extensive consultations with mining companies, industry groups and trading partners, “the right balance” had been struck.

“These changes will take effect on 1 July 2024, giving the industry time to adjust and upholding the Minns Labor Government’s commitment not to consider royalties changes while emergency measures were in place,” Houssos said.

