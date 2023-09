Why did the Productivity Commission boss decide to hang up his hat after one term?

We asked. Here’s what Michael Brennan said.

Speculation about Brennan’s exit from the Productivity Commission after one five-year term in the hot seat as chair might naturally lead you to conclude it has something to do with political alliances and a desire by the new Labor government to be seen to be hitting the reset button on its major financial institutions. But the truth is, it has a lot more to do with a good leader being honest about his career satisfaction.

Brennan’s appointment in 2018 as the third Productivity Commission chair was heralded at the time as a “logical progression” for a career economist who had made his name working in senior public service roles at the state and federal levels.