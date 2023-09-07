That’s a wrap: Productivity pundit Michael Brennan reflects on his public service career

Top mandarin and economist Michael Brennan shares some insights about his storied career on his way out as Productivity Commission chair and back into the private sector.

Institutional instability is rarely a good thing in the mind of governments but learning how to make the public service more adaptive and open to change is an emerging theme the outgoing chair of the Australian Productivity Commission can get behind.

Speaking to The Mandarin as the end of his tenure nears on 10 September, Brennan reinforced a call he recently made at the National Press Club for more innovation and entrepreneurship within government.

Public servants should not fear transformation or change, Brennan said, and there was a happy medium to aim for in efforts to reform bodies so they were fit for purpose and acting in the public interest.

“Part of the benefit of a competitive democracy is that you will get some contestability about ideas and approach — the people will have their say, a new government will come in and shine a light on various things, kind of bringing a fresh bit of thinking in some key areas,” Brennan said.

“Over the long term that can really work to good effect and can work to the advantage of your institutions.”

“I think it’s about having a degree of personal and institutional maturity about [the balance between change and stability]. It’s finding that sweet spot. You never want to be resistant to change, change is a good thing.”

In May, one year after Labor came into power, federal treasurer Jim Chalmers announced that Brennan had decided not to continue on in his role at the Productivity Commission.

It was a brief detour for the long-time public servant, whose primary public service expertise has been in applying his economic nous in major line agencies. But Brennan insists his career and the institution itself would be better served with a change of leader, and his decision to move on was not made lightly.

“The Productivity Commission has evolved from where it was 25 years ago to where it is today. That evolution will continue,” Brennan said, alluding to the government’s reform agenda which includes overhauling the institution he will soon hand over to incoming chair Danielle Wood.

“It’s important to embrace the prospect of change with a degree of confidence. It’s not the case that if a couple of little things got changed, the whole sort of edifice of the Productivity Commission or any other institution would collapse — that’s silly.

“Of course you [must be able to] change aspects of our approach, our work environment, our context, our work program,” he said.

Achieving a happy medium when institutions face major reform plans like the Productivity Commission currently does requires an honest appraisal of what works well and where changes for the better can be made.

Dr Chamlers’ review of the Productivity Commission is now being undertaken by officials from Treasury and Brennan believes that the process has been well overseen.

“I think they’ve kind of grappled with exactly that question — talked to a lot of stakeholders about ‘What do you think works well about the Productivity Commission? What would you like not to change? Where would you see scope for improvement?’,” Brennan said.

“I think when you start with that understanding that there’ll be a bit of both [change and preservation], then you kind of stack the odds in your favour, you’ll get a good outcome,” he said.

Brennan’s path from politics into the public service is a perhaps less traditional route than other mandarins who first build their subject matter expertise in the bureaucracy and then climb out of the box for a period of time to serve a minister. His story was much rather one that happened in reverse.

Prior to his appointment as PC chair in 2018, Brennan served in Victoria’s Department of Treasury and Finance as economic deputy secretary and then as the Fiscal Group deputy secretary within the Australian Treasury.

At the federal level, he was responsible for budget policy, retirement incomes, Commonwealth-State relations, social policy and infrastructure financing.

Commenting on the experience of public administration at a central line agency and leading a statutory body like the Productivity Commission, Brennan said there was a distinct difference in cadence of work and proximity to decision-makers.

“What’s good about having worked in both places is you can kind of see the complementarities between the two,” he said.

The economist described working in senior roles in Treasury as an energetic and high-octane environment, which required confidence in the knowledge that some of the evidence base of the advice being prepared may have been developed elsewhere.

“You know there’s going to be a slight shift, both in tempo and in kind of where you’re situated,” Brennan said of his transition from department to the commission.

“Being in Treasury, you’ll come up at the centre of things, it’s much more real-time, and the nature of our influence is kind of at the sharp end.

“You’re close to high-level decision making, you’re shaping outcomes in the here and now, providing advice on cabinet deliberations [and] on decisions by the treasurer.

“[You have to have] strong enough policy instincts and frameworks, that even for our kind of standing start on any given issue, you can get to the nub of things pretty quickly,” he said.

Conversely, the Productivity Commission was equivalent to the “slow food” of the policy process, Brennan said. Public servants moving into a government entity like the commission also enjoyed an extra level of independence to speak their mind or come to a view based on evidence – but the chair cautioned this should also not be over-construed.

“To the extent that you can impart some influence, it’s going to happen via a different mechanism, it’s going to happen in a slower but equally or more transparent and independent way [at the Productivity Commission],” Brennan said.

“It’s more deliberative, and in a way, by design — because the Productivity Commission’s processes, which are well embedded through our past in the Industry Commission, and the Industries Assistance Commission and the Tariff Board, involve a lot of those painstaking and time-consuming steps like having public consultations, taking submissions, doing hearings, putting out a draft report, all of the things that kind of test ideas and allow them to be tested in the community,” he said.

The next chapter of Brennan’s career will take him back into the private sector (he spent some years as a consultant previously working at PwC during the GFC) where he has taken up the position of CEO at the e61 Institute.