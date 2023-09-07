Movers & Shakers: Former Labor minister to chair AIHW

The latest senior public sector appointments.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Camille de Burgh was appointed head of the strategic policy division at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

Band 1

At the Department of Treasury, Emma Baudinette was promoted to assistant secretary.

At the National Disability Insurance Agency, three people were promoted to Band 1 positions: Jessica Walker, Nathan Butcher and Barbie Lundgren.

At the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Kanwaljit Kaur was appointed general manager, NSW energy strategy and Gavin Fox was appointed general manager, network pricing.

Catherine Haffner moved from the Department of Health and Aged Care to become assistant secretary at the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare chair

Former health minister and attorney general Nicola Roxon was appointed chair of the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW). Roxon held the ministerial portfolios the last time Labor was in power, during the Rudd-Gillard era.

Roxon is currently chair of VicHealth and superannuation fund HESTA.

As health minister, Roxon led the introduction of Australia’s plain packaging tobacco laws.

The former politician takes over from acting chair Dr Erin Lalor, who was in the role following permanent chair Louise Markus’ departure.

GP Dr Walid Jammal also joined the AIHW board.

NBN directors

NBN CEO Stephen Rue was reappointed a director of the organisation’s board, while former Communications and the Arts secretary Mike Mrdak was appointed a non-executive director.

Rue’s reappointment was effective from September 4. He has been CEO of the NBN since 2018.

Meanwhile, Mrdak’s appointment will start on October 1 for three years. He was secretary of the Department of Communications and the Arts.

Mrdak’s secretarial position was removed during then-prime minister Scott Morrison’s restructure of the APS in 2019. His department was subsumed into the mega-department, the then-named Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications. At the time, he said he was only told of the MoG changes the day before they were announced.

More recently, Mrdak was one of the appointees to a review of the federal infrastructure investment program.

Productivity Commission and Competition Taskforce review

The Grattan Institute’s Danielle Wood will be the next chair of the Productivity Commission, appointed to a five-year term. Wood will be the first woman to hold the position.

Chris Barrett, who was previously announced in the role as Michael Brennan’s replacement, will take up the role of Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance secretary instead.

Barrett will start the Victorian role in December, taking over from current secretary David Martine.

“The PC’s mission has always been one close to my heart – giving independent, transparent advice on challenging policy issues from a whole of community perspective. I look forward to building on its history of high quality and rigorous work,” Wood said.

“The PC is where I started my career as a graduate so also slightly surreal to be returning two decades later!”

Wood was announced last week as an expert panel member of the Competition Taskforce within Treasury. She is expected to depart the taskforce before taking up her new role at the Productivity Commission.

The other announced expert panel member was former ACCC chair Rod Sims.

The review will examine Australia’s competition laws, policies and institutions, with a focus on reforms increasing productivity, increasing wages and easing the cost of living.

Family Relationship Services Program review

Former NSW public service commissioner Graeme Head will lead a review into the federal Family Relationships Services Program.

Supported by the Australian Institute of Family Studies, the review is due to be finalised next year.

Head’s other previous public sector roles include as the inaugural commissioner of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission and deputy secretary in the Department of Health and Ageing.

Last year, Head led a review into the appointment of former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro as senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas, following accusations of a “jobs for mates” culture. He found that the process did not meet to the expectations of “merits-based” public sector appointments.

Carbon leakage review expert

Professor Frank Jotzo was engaged by the federal government to provide input for a Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water review.

The review looks at additional policy options to address the risk of “carbon leakage”.

Jotzo is a professor at the ANU’s Crawford School of Public Policy and is head of energy at the ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions.

Climate change minister Chris Bowen said Australia needed to consider policy options like the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

Emissions Reduction Assurance Committee chair

Professor Karen Hussey was appointed chair of the Emmissions Reduction Assurance Committee, starting on October 9.

Hussey was deputy director-general of the Queensland Department of Environment and Science and was the inaugural director at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Policy Futures. The centre researches the transition to low-carbon, sustainable economies.

The appointment is a step in implementing a recommendation from the review of the Australian Carbon Credit Units to reform the ERAC as the Carbon Abatement Integrity Committee.

Hussey takes over the role from acting chair Rowena Abbey, who will resume as a member of the committee.

Victoria’s auditor-general reappointment

Andrew Greaves was reappointed as the Victorian auditor-general following a recommendation from the state’s Public Accounts and Estimates Committee.

Greaves has been in the role since 2016 when he was hired for a seven-year term. He was Queensland’s auditor-general for five years before taking on the Victorian role.

The auditor-general has also held other roles at the Victorian office in the past, including assistant auditor-general for performance audits and assistant auditor-general for financial audits.

Queensland interim victims’ commissioner

Former Queensland police officer Jon Rouse was appointed the interim victims’ commissioner in the state.

In the role, Rouse will be working with victims and their families, including raising awareness and understanding about their rights.

Establishing the role was one of the recommendations of the 2022 Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce.

“In my decades with the Queensland Police Service, I worked with many victims of crime, and I know the enduring challenges they face,” Rouse said on his appointment.

“Working together we will be able to identify new ways of providing them with the support they deserve.”

The government will work on the administrative and legislative arrangements needed for a permanent victims’ commissioner.

SA chief scientist steps down

Caroline McMillen, the chief scientist for South Australia, stepped down from her role for personal reasons.

McMillen finished up on August 25. Her prior role was as the University of Newcastle’s vice chancellor.

During her tenure, McMillen’s achievements included delivering a research and innovation database for the state and research and innovation policy recommendations. The government is considering those recommendations.

The South Australian Department for Industry, Innovation and Science will lead the recruitment process for McMillen’s replacement.

NT investment commissioner

Kelly Ralston was appointed territory investment commissioner in the Northern Territory starting in October.

Ralston’s past experience includes stints as Austrade deputy chief executive officer and senior trade and investment commissioner in the Australian Embassy in Washington and in Houston, Texas.

She joins from Jabiru Kabolkmakmen, a company that supports a transition of the Northern Territory township Jabiru. Ralston has been its CEO since May 2022.

Federal Court of Australia

Christopher Horan and Yaseen Shariff were appointed as judges of the Federal Court of Australia.

Horan started on September 5 in the Victorian Registry, having been admitted to the Victorian Supreme Court in 1992.

His past experience includes six years at the Attorney-General’s Department from 1994 to 2000, first in the Office of General Counsel and later as counsel assisting the Solicitor-General.

Meanwhile, Shariff began on September 7 in the NSW Registry. He was admitted to the NSW Supreme Court in 2001.

Tasmanian Fire Service deputy chief officer

After over 20 years at the Tasmanian Fire Service, Matthew Lowe was promoted to deputy chief officer.

Lowe will start in the role on September 11, taking over from acting deputy chief officer Shane Batt.

His most recent role was acting as the deputy regional chief, south.

Tasmanian police, fire and emergency management minister Felix Ellis said Lowe would work with TFS leadership to prepare the state for fire and emergency events.