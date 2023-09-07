NSW union hits out at Planning and Environment MoG

The main union for the NSW Public Service is considering lodging a dispute in the Industrial Relations Commission over inadequate consultation of the Department of Planning and Environment machinery of government changes.

“It is beyond disappointing that the first major restructure under the Minns Government is being handled by bureaucrats the same way they were managed under the LNP,” a NSW Public Service Association (PSA) spokesperson told The Mandarin.

The PSA criticised DPE management for a lack of consultation and clarity of the changes.

The PSA said it was first informed about the machinery of government changes, splitting the department into two from January 1 through an August 18 media release.

“Despite our persistent requests for a meeting with the [department] following the announcement, it was not until Thursday, August 31, that the department finally reached out to us,” the spokesperson said.

“This contact was initiated only after the PSA had sent further emails seeking a meeting and had issued a bulletin to our membership, informing them of our ongoing lack of engagement.”

Effective January 1, the department will be split into the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

The union said their members’ key concerns are a lack of clarity on where specific divisions will be in the new structure, DPE temporary workers not being informed about what they can expect and no clear communication about whether corporate services would be a shared function.

The PSA added that secretary Kiersten Fishburn told staff at a town hall that staff at an officer level would be engaged in consultation about the new structure.

“DPE announced a MoG committee, however, the composition of the MoG committee remains unclear. Neither the PSA nor staff have any knowledge of the Terms of Reference or the membership of this committee,” the spokesperson said.

“The lack of transparency has caused staff concern regarding whether their feedback and issues will be accurately captured and whether it will reflect the rank-and-file staff needs.”

A DPE spokesperson told The Mandarin the department regularly communicates with its staff, including on the MoG changes.

“In the period since 18 August three all-staff meetings have been held with DPE people,” the DPE spokesperson said.

“We have weekly internal updates and a standing fortnightly MOG update for our people. We have also set up and promoted channels for people to access to provide us with regular feedback and access support.

“The department has a strong governance process to manage these changes including Steering Committees and employee working groups.

“The department meets regularly with the PSA, both formally and informally.”

