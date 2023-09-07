NSW to pump $1.8b into off-track energy transition

The NSW government will earmark $1.8 billion in its next Budget to re-energise the state’s stalled transition to a renewable energy-powered grid.

Premier Chris Minns said the state’s energy transition had gone off track and would need significant public investment and quick decisions to fix.

The fresh funds include $1 billion to set up a promised Energy Security Corporation (ESC) to invest in storage projects, address gaps in the market and improve the reliability of the electricity network.

The funding could support investments in community batteries and virtual power plants that would allow households and communities to pool electricity generated from rooftop solar, reducing their reliance on the grid and cutting their power bills.

The remaining $800 million will be directed to the Transmission Acceleration Facility, set up by the former coalition government to connect the state’s renewable energy zones to the grid.

A main focus will be supporting early works in the central-west Orana zone near Dubbo, which is up to three years behind schedule for its planned 2025 completion date and billions over its original $600 million budget.

The funds would help maintain “momentum” in other planned renewable energy zones, many of which also face delays, as well as the Hunter Transmission Project and the Waratah Super Battery on the NSW Central Coast, the government said.

Earlier this week, Labor revealed it would start talks with operator Origin Energy on extending the life of the Eraring coal-fired power station beyond 2025 to help deal with forecast power shortfalls.

NSW needed to produce an additional 33 terawatt hours of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, roughly three times what was being produced by Eraring, Minns said.

“We don’t have a second to lose and as a result we’ve got to invest public money into transmission lines and the ESC for transmission of that energy as well as storage,” he said.

“We’re determined to get NSW back on track when it comes to the energy transition and this announcement is part of that.”

Funding for the corporation will be confirmed in the NSW Budget, to be handed down on September 19.

Energy minister Penny Sharpe said the corporation would support large-scale projects while also giving households and communities more power over how they generated and used energy.

“That’s why the ESC will invest in projects like community batteries to help more households use their rooftop solar to become self-sufficient,” she said.

The Transmission Acceleration Facility will use its funding to speed up the delivery of power lines and other infrastructure by funding early work in the renewable zones.

Public investment in projects will eventually be recouped from private-sector developers and recycled back into the facility to support future renewable energy projects, according to the government.

An environmental impact statement for the Orana zone is expected to go on public exhibition within the coming weeks.

The government announced last month that NSW Planning and Environment will be split into two departments – Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, and Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

