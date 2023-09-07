Positive performance data for NSW public hospitals highlights taskforce impact on health system

The NSW Surgical Care Taskforce is being lauded by the state government for delivering major improvements in waiting times for surgical patients.

According to the latest Bureau of Health Information (BHI) data, public hospitals in NSW improved surgical patients’ wait times by 4,925 fewer patients in the quarter between March and June 2023.

This represents a 35% improvement with a drop in the number of patients waiting for surgery 14,067 to 9,142 during this period.

In a statement, NSW health minister Ryan Park said the taskforce, established earlier this year was responsible for the significant 35% waiting list reduction.

“I want to thank our health workforce and NSW Health for their tireless efforts and persistence, in delivering essential services across our community,” Park said.

“We are determined to begin rebuilding our state’s health system with a comprehensive and ambitious agenda.”

Comprised of leading clinical experts from the the public and private health sectors, the taskforce has considered a range of best-practice models, including by safely increasing day-only surgery, boosting virtual care and remote monitoring of patients, enhancing systems of referrals and assessment of patients by multidisciplinary teams, and by maximising the efficiency of operating theatres for planned surgery.

The latest release of data reflected record NSW Ambulance activity and “continuing high levels of demand for emergency care”, with 117,949 triage category 2 (emergency) presentations to NSW public hospitals, the highest number on record.

BHI information also suggested that the majority of patients (65.8%) began treatment on time, which is an improvement on the results from the same period in 2022. This was also despite an increase in more complex presentations to emergency departments (EDs).

Data also showed an uplift in the 30 minute benchmark times to transfer patients from ambulances to ED staff on the previous year’s results– with more than 7 in 10 patients (74.1%) being transferred within this window.

“I want to make sure all people in NSW receive the right level of health care, service and access and have confidence in their hospital and health system,” Park said.

Ahead of the state Budget to be delivered by the six-month-old government later this month, the minister warned that NSW Labor faced the challenge of improving essential services while also dealing with deteriorating fiscal conditions.

Labor have taken particular issue with the former government’s failure to invest enough in frontline healthcare workers, complaining that a choice to only temporarily fund 1,112 nurses and midwives was “looming large” over NSW hospitals.

Decisions were being made to address the “holes” left in the Budget by the former Coalition government, Park added, so that quality healthcare citizens relied on could be properly funded.

“We’ve inherited a health system facing great pressure and significant strain. I’ve always said there are no quick fixes and it will take time to address these challenges,” Park said.

Premier Chris Minns’ government highlighted six actions it had taken to address structural issues with the NSW health system, including: