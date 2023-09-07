Some auditors avoid independent oversight, says accounting standards body

A statutory body that oversees audit quality has pointed to gaping holes in the regulatory framework.

In a submission to the Parliament Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, the Financial Reporting Council said individuals and firms doing audits of entities other than listed companies do not face the robust regulation imposed on those registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

“Registered company auditors are subject to oversight by an independent regulator [ASIC] however there are other auditors, accountants and consultants who are not subject to any oversight by an independent government body,” wrote FRC chairman and former ATO heavyweight Andrew Mills in the submission.

“We have also observed that auditors who are members of one of the three largest professional accounting bodies must comply with the Quality Management Standards issued by the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board which are designed to enhance audit quality and support compliance with professional and ethical standards, however these standards do not have the force of law and we are exploring the level of statutory monitoring of the audit firm’s compliance with these requirements.”

The FRC said the monitoring and surveillance of audit quality in Australia is patchy, with ASIC decreasing its audit engagements. It also said the corporate watchdog’s accounting body reviews are problematic because they lack independence.

“There are various programs of review of audits, auditors, financial reports and/or accountants conducted by ASIC and the professional accounting bodies – each seeks to achieve a different purpose, and each is limited in its scope,” the submission said.

“The professional accounting bodies are not independent of the profession and their quality reviews serve a different purpose than ASIC’s oversight.

“In addition, unlike similarly large, complex businesses, larger audit/accounting firms do not usually have substantially independent governance arrangements in place.”

The FRC submission also observed that there is little statutory monitoring of compliance with ethical standards, even though the members of professional accounting bodies are required to follow them.

The FRC’s observations emerged from its review of audit quality processes in Australia.

“The FRC review focuses on how audit quality and compliance with auditing standards and auditor independence provisions of the ethical standards are monitored and supported, including processes to identify breaches and escalation to disciplinary action,” the FRC submission says.

“The scope of this review includes systems and processes in place at the six largest audit firms and a sample of smaller firms, professional accounting bodies and ASIC. For completeness the FRC also considered the role of the standard setters, Companies Auditors Disciplinary Board (CADB) and Audit Committees in supporting audit quality.”

In its submission, the Accountants’ Professional and Ethical Standards Board (APESB) said it wants greater legal force given to ethical standards.

The APESB repeated its call – previously aired during the NSW parliament’s hearing into consulting firms – for the ethical standard setter to become a government body and for it to be overseen by the FRC.

It also said large professional services firms should be compelled to prepare and have audited general-purpose financial statements that include remuneration disclosures that would be lodged on a public register with the corporate regulator.

“Professional and ethical standards are the cornerstone of the accounting profession,” the APESB submission said.

“We believe that a strong framework of professional and ethical standards assists accountants in addressing ethical issues when they arise and, when adhered to, establishes robust professional conduct.

“Adherence to ethical standards contributes to confidence in capital markets and accountants’ outputs for clients and employers.”